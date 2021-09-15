The UK track star from Brooksville

William O. Miller graduated from Brooksville High School in 1932. William attended the University of Kentucky, and he was a member of the Wildcats’ track and field team in the years of 1934, ‘35 and his senior year of ‘36. During his senior year on the track team, he won the SEC championship for the 440 meters. He graduated from UK in ‘36 and then attended law school at the University of Louisville.

This is where the former track star from Brooksville’s career became a worldwide endeavor. After practicing law for a short time in Brooksville, he was appointed by the Attorney General to investigate War fraud. He was so efficient in that capacity he was sent to Nuremberg, Germany to prosecute the actions of Nazi commanders at concentration camps during the Holocausts. After the War trials, Mr. Miller returned to our area and set up his law practice in Maysville. In August of 1951 he became the 19th District Commonwealth attorney and at the time making him the youngest commonwealth attorney in Kentucky. He went on to hold many judicial jobs and served on numerous boards before he passed in 1986.

The answer to last week’s trivia question was that former Morehead State football player, Mike Gottfried became head football coach at numerous universities. The first to answer were Peggy Frame, Mallory Denham, Tony Ring along with Terry Prather, John Roberts and Ronnie Berryman.

This week’s question: What former Eastern Kentucky football star became the NFL Defensive Rookie of the year during the 70s?

Last week: 15-5 (31-9 YTD, 77%)

This week’s picks:

Central Florida over Louisville: I just don’t like the vibe coming out of Papa John’s Stadium.

Oklahoma over Nebraska : I know this is a long-time rivalry game, but the Sooners will roll big time.

Cincinnati over Indiana: Tough road game for the Bearcats as they travel to Bloomington, but I pick them by three.

Texas A&M over New Mexico: The Aggies have injury problems but should have enough to win this one.

Notre Dame over Purdue: Do you believe in the luck of the Irish? It happened last week in South Bend.

Clemson over Georgia Tech: The Tigers will roll in this ACC game as Georgia Tech has no answer on defense.

Alabama over Florida: I predict a tight game for three quarters and then as they say the Tide rolls.

Ohio State over Tulsa: I feel sorry for Tulsa as the Buckeyes take out their frustrations and score over 60 points.

Baylor over Kansas: The Bears roll into town and roll out with a 25-point win.

Michigan over Northern Illinois: The Maize and Blue should roll in this mismatch by 20.

Memphis over Mississippi State : I pick the Tigers in a mild upset of the Dogs from Starkville.

Georgia over South Carolina: You think the Gamecocks had trouble scoring last week, wait until the Bulldog defense dominates this one.

Penn State over Auburn: Rarely do I pick a Big Ten team to beat a ranked SEC team, but I take the Nittany Lions by three.

North Carolina over Virginia: The Heels have been up and down this season, but I pick them in this ACC tilt.

LSU over Central Michigan: The Tigers romp in this game by 25.

Stanford over Vanderbilt: In the battle of academic schools, I take the Cardinal on the gridiron.

Maryland over Illinois: It seems strange to pick the Terps to win a Big 10 game, but I do in this one.

Kentucky over Tennessee-Chattanooga : If you go to Kroger Field for this one, you will get a chance to look at the backups for the Cats.

Austin Peay over Morehead : The Eagles travel to Clarksville and I pick them to lose by 18.

West Virginia over Virginia Tech: Very close game the entire game, but I pick the Mountaineers by four.