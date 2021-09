No hits, no walks and 12 strikeouts. That was the statline for Jackson County pitcher Maliah Lee Tuesday (Sept. 7) against Clarke-Central. Lee made history by throwing a perfect game to lead the Panthers to an 8-0 five-inning win over region rival Clarke Central. She tossed just 56 pitches and didn’t have a three-ball count all game. The junior struck out the last 10 batters she faced, a streak that started in the second inning.

