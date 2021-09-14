Less than 10% of Rutherford County students opted-out of masks on Monday
After being adopted by the Rutherford County Board of Education last week, Rutherford County Schools began its temporary mask requirement Monday morning. The mask requirement is in effect now for all employees, students and visitors at the district’s 50 schools and the central office. The requirement will be for 30 days, from Sept. 13 through Oct. 14, at which time it will be reviewed at the School Board meeting.www.murfreesborovoice.com
Comments / 0