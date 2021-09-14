Amber Specialty Pharmacy, Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions to administer Regeneron monoclonal antibody treatment
Amber Specialty Pharmacy and Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions today announced the launch of a COVID-19 response specifically to assist hospitals and physicians throughout the United States with dispensing and coordinating the administration of Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment, REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab), to eligible patients. According to the Food and Drug Administration,...www.drugstorenews.com
