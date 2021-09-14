CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Amber Specialty Pharmacy, Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions to administer Regeneron monoclonal antibody treatment

By Sandra Levy
drugstorenews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmber Specialty Pharmacy and Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions today announced the launch of a COVID-19 response specifically to assist hospitals and physicians throughout the United States with dispensing and coordinating the administration of Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment, REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab), to eligible patients. According to the Food and Drug Administration,...

www.drugstorenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Tennessee will now DENY vaccinated COVID-19 patients access to monoclonal antibody treatments as federal government begins limiting shipments of the drugs

Vaccinated residents who contract COVID-19 may have trouble accessing monoclonal antibody treatments. The state government is recommending hospitals and health care providers to reserve their supply of the effective Covid treatment for unvaccinated people, and to deny it to the vaccinated, reported The Tennessean. The move comes after the federal...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regeneron#Hy Vee#Pharmacies#Amber Specialty Pharmacy#Hy Vee Pharmacy Solutions#Imdevimab#Covid#Regen Cov#Medicare
wymt.com

East Tennesseans share experience with monoclonal antibody treatment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The monoclonal antibody treatment has been touted by doctors as a lifesaver when it comes to battling COVID-19. The state health department said they are prioritizing people who are unvaccinated to receive the treatments. Friends Spencer Cornett and Alex Cain tested positive for COVID a week...
TENNESSEE STATE
Best Life

Pfizer Just Made This Major Announcement About Its Vaccine

The Delta variant has affected pockets of people that once seemed less at risk for COVID. The more transmissible strain of the virus has infected vaccinated individuals and young children at a higher rate than the previous iteration of the virus. With that in mind, pharmaceutical companies have sought to fill the gaps. Pfizer first proposed a booster shot for fully vaccinated adults, and now the company has announced that a trial found its vaccine has a "safe" and "robust" response in children five to 11 years old.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Public Health
MarketWatch

CDC committee to meet today and Thursday to again discuss BioNTech and Pfizer's COVID-19 booster

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention committee is set to meet Wednesday and Thursday to again discuss the science and possible administration plan for BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc.'s COVID-19 booster shot. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices sets out the guidelines for how vaccines should be used in the U.S. The Food and Drug Administration has not approved or authorized an extra dose of the BioNTech and Pfizer vaccine except in people who are immuno-compromised, and an influential FDA committee last week recommended that boosters be limited to older people and those who are at higher risk of severe disease. Some experts have suggested that the FDA decision is coming this week.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
AOL Corp

3 reasons why the FDA rejected Pfizer's booster shot for general population

The FDA rejected Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech's (BNTX) booster shot recommendation for the general public in order to place greater focus on inoculating the unvaccinated populations and collecting more data on booster shots, Meghan FitzGerald, adjunct associate professor of health policy and management at Columbia University, told Yahoo Finance Live. Though the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
news9.com

Oklahoma Doctors Reporting Shortage Of Monoclonal Antibody Treatment

Doctors call it a COVID-19 treatment that is proving to shorten hospital stays: monoclonal antibodies. The man-made antibodies are designed to attach to the spike protein of coronavirus, enabling the virus to easily spread. But a number of clinics in the state offering the medicine said their supplies have recently...
OKLAHOMA STATE
northwestgeorgianews.com

Walgreens announces $970 million investment in company that helps hospitals with specialty pharmacy services

Walgreens Boots Alliance plans to invest $970 million in a company that helps hospitals and health systems with specialty pharmacy services, Walgreens announced Tuesday. The investment in Massachusetts-based Shields Health Solutions will give Walgreens a 71% ownership stake in Shields, with an option to acquire the remaining equity interests in the future. Walgreens made a minority investment in Shields in 2019.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Consumers get online tool to check nursing home vaccine data

Families and patients have a new online tool to compare COVID-19 vaccination rates among nursing homes, Medicare announced Tuesday, addressing complaints from consumer groups and lawmakers that the critical data had been too difficult to find.The information is now being made available through the “Care Compare” feature at Medicare.gov, the online tool for basic research on quality and safety issues at nursing homes. Consumers will be able to compare up to three nursing homes at the same time, and the webpage shows vaccination rates for residents and staff, as well as national and state averages."We want to give people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolla Daily News

Missouri extends monoclonal antibody treatment site contracts

Gov. Mike Parson announced that Missouri’s six state-contracted monoclonal antibody treatment sites will be operational for an additional 30 days. “Monoclonal antibody treatments have been successful for many COVID-19 patients and have allowed us to lessen the strain on Missouri’s health care systems,” Governor Parson said. “However, this treatment is not a replacement for the vaccine. Encouraging more Missourians to choose vaccination is still the most effective path for us to move past COVID-19.”
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

The Latest: J&J: Booster dose provides strong response

LONDON — Johnson & Johnson released data showing that a booster dose to its one-shot coronavirus vaccine provides a strong immune response months after people receive a first dose. J&J said in a statement Tuesday that it ran two early studies in people previously given its vaccine and found that a second dose produced an increased antibody response in adults from age 18 to 55. The study’s results haven’t yet been peer-reviewed. The company is in talks with regulators including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency and others regarding using booster doses of its vaccine.___MORE ON...
INDUSTRY
mcdonoughvoice.com

Hy-Vee introduces new pharmacy tech apprenticeship

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. announces today that it is seeking to hire 2,000 full- and part-time pharmacy technicians to help support its more than 275 Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations across its eight-state region. As an added benefit, Hy-Vee is introducing a new pharmacy technician apprenticeship, which prepares pharmacy...
WEST DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy