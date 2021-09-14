Amber Specialty Pharmacy, Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions to administer Regeneron monoclonal antibody treatment

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention committee is set to meet Wednesday and Thursday to again discuss the science and possible administration plan for BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc.'s COVID-19 booster shot. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices sets out the guidelines for how vaccines should be used in the U.S. The Food and Drug Administration has not approved or authorized an extra dose of the BioNTech and Pfizer vaccine except in people who are immuno-compromised, and an influential FDA committee last week recommended that boosters be limited to older people and those who are at higher risk of severe disease. Some experts have suggested that the FDA decision is coming this week.

