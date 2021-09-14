CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnson City, TN

Beloved Farmer’s Market back on campus

By Taylor Maupin
East Tennessean
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sept. 9, ETSU hosted the first Farmer’s Market since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in Spring 2020. Pridewalk came alive with excitable chatter as students and staff eagerly waited for the businesses to set up their booths. This year hosted a variety of different vendors; they each may have been selling a different product, but they shared the same universal sense of enthusiasm about being able to bring such a beloved tradition back to campus.

easttennessean.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Johnson City, TN
Business
State
Tennessee State
City
Johnson City, TN
Reuters

Haitian migrants flown from border as pressure builds on Biden

CIUDAD ACUNA, Mexico, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Mexico and the United States were on Wednesday preparing to fly more Haitian migrants away from chaotic U.S.-Mexico border camps, as pressure mounted on U.S. President Joe Biden to stop expulsions of Haitians to their poor, disaster-hit homeland. U.S. authorities have deported more...
IMMIGRATION
1buv.com

Actor Willie Garson Dies At 57 : NPR

LOS ANGELES — Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s friend on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday. He was 57. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. He decried military conflict and insisted the U.S. is not seeking “a new Cold War” with China.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soft Pretzels#Food Truck#Back Burner#Etsu#Instagram#Bloom Supply#Covid#Doughnuts#Mennonite#Night Owl Circus Arts#Egyptian#The Etsu Farmer S Market
CNN

Covid vaccines are on the way for younger children. Here's why they're different

(CNN) — Vaccine maker Pfizer said Monday tests have shown its Covid-19 vaccine works well in children ages 5 to 11. It's now discussing these findings with the US Food and Drug Administration, and Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former FDA commissioner who is also on the board of Pfizer who may not have direct knowledge but who certainly has the basis to make an informed guess, says kids 5 and older could be getting Covid-19 shots by the end of October.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy