Beloved Farmer’s Market back on campus
On Sept. 9, ETSU hosted the first Farmer’s Market since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in Spring 2020. Pridewalk came alive with excitable chatter as students and staff eagerly waited for the businesses to set up their booths. This year hosted a variety of different vendors; they each may have been selling a different product, but they shared the same universal sense of enthusiasm about being able to bring such a beloved tradition back to campus.easttennessean.com
Comments / 0