Some late entries in an existing series will try to catch new players up on the previous storyline through lengthy cutscenes, extended character introductions, or even text scrawls. Other games throw all that nonsense out the window because who cares about the series’ existing plot when you could stomp on a downed enemy until he explodes in a shower of gore? BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites is definitely one of the second types, and I found myself frantically battling vampires and the game’s controls well before I had any idea what the game’s actual plot was. And you know what? That’s fine. I generally prefer games with a bit more narrative substance, but BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites packs so much style–and gore–into its gameplay that I found myself not minding the lack of story.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO