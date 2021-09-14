CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiwavelength Analysis of A1240, the Double Radio Relic Merging Galaxy Cluster Embedded in a ~80 Mpc-long Cosmic Filament

By Hyejeon Cho, M. James Jee, Rory Smith, Kyle Finner, Wonki Lee
arxiv.org
 9 days ago

We present a multiwavelength study of the double radio relic cluster A1240 at z=0.195. Our Subaru-based weak lensing analysis detects three mass clumps forming a ~4 Mpc filamentary structure elongated in the north-south orientation. The northern ($M_{200}=2.61_{-0.60}^{+0.51}\times10^{14} M_{\odot}$) and middle ($M_{200}=1.09_{-0.43}^{+0.34}\times10^{14} M_{\odot}$) mass clumps separated by ~1.3 Mpc are associated with A1240 and co-located with the X-ray peaks and cluster galaxy overdensities revealed by Chandra and MMT/Hectospec observations, respectively. The southern mass clump ($M_{200}=1.78_{-0.55}^{+0.44}\times10^{14} M_{\odot}$), ~1.5 Mpc to the south of the middle clump, coincides with the galaxy overdensity in A1237, the A1240 companion cluster at z=0.194. Considering the positions, orientations, and polarization fractions of the double radio relics measured by the LOFAR study, we suggest that A1240 is a post-merger binary system in the returning phase with the time-since-collision ~1.7 Gyr. With the SDSS DR16 data analysis, we also find that A1240 is embedded in the much larger-scale (~80 Mpc) filamentary structure whose orientation is in remarkable agreement with the hypothesized merger axis of A1240.

scitechdaily.com

Advanced Civilizations Could be Using Dyson Spheres to Collect Unimaginable Energy From Black Holes

Black holes are more than just massive objects that swallow everything around them – they’re also one of the universe’s biggest and most stable energy sources. That would make them invaluable to the type of civilization that needs huge amounts of power, such as a Type II Kardashev civilization. But to harness all of that power, the civilization would have to encircle the entire black hole with something that could capture the power it is emitting.
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Finally Find Missing Matter of the Universe

You may have already guessed that there’s a lot of matter in the Universe. Each of us is living proof that there’s matter in nature, some more than others. As why this matter exists in the first place is still pretty much a mystery; scientists still learn a lot about chemical elements and their way of acting.
sciencealert.com

The Most Mysterious Planet in The Solar System Is Missing. But We Know Where to Look

There are eight known planets in the Solar System (ever since Pluto was booted from the club), but for a while, there has been some evidence that there might be one more. A hypothetical Planet Nine lurking on the outer edge of our Solar System. So far this world has eluded discovery, but a new study has pinned down where it should be.
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Have Discovered a Giant, Empty Cavity Lurking in Space

It may not appear so to us, but the space between the stars isn't completely empty. Tenuous and not-so-tenuous clouds of gas and dust drift in the darkness. A region of space some 700 light-years away is a fascinating exception. There, among the constellations of Perseus and Taurus, astronomers have found a large, spherical void over 500 light-years in diameter. Around its perimeter are the Perseus and Taurus molecular clouds – dense clouds of cold gas and dust where stars form. It's called the Per-Tau Shell, and it seems to be the product of at least one giant supernova explosion millions of...
Probing the radial acceleration relation and the strong equivalence principle with the Coma cluster ultra-diffuse galaxies

The tight radial acceleration relation (RAR) obeyed by rotationally supported disk galaxies is one of the most successful a priori prediction of the modified Newtonian dynamics (MOND) paradigm on galaxy scales. Another important consequence of MOND as a classical modification of gravity is that the strong equivalence principle (SEP) - which requires the dynamics of a small free-falling self-gravitating system to not depend on the external gravitational field in which it is embedded - should be broken. Multiple tentative detections of this so-called external field effect (EFE) of MOND have been made in the past, but the systems that should be most sensitive to it are galaxies with low internal gravitational accelerations residing in galaxy clusters, within a strong external field. Here, we show that ultra-diffuse galaxies (UDGs) in the Coma cluster do lie on the RAR, and that their velocity dispersion profiles are in full agreement with isolated MOND predictions, especially when including some degree of radial anisotropy. However, including a breaking of the SEP via the EFE seriously deteriorates this agreement. We discuss various possibilities to explain this within the context of MOND, including a combination of tidal heating and higher baryonic masses. We also speculate that our results could mean that the EFE is screened in cluster UDGs. The fact that this would happen precisely within galaxy clusters, where classical MOND fails, could be especially relevant for the nature of the residual MOND missing mass in clusters of galaxies.
Velocity dispersion and dynamical mass for 270 galaxy clusters in the Planck PSZ1 catalogue

A. Ferragamo, R. Barrena, J. A. Rubiño-Martín, A. Aguado-Barahona, A. Streblyanska, D. Tramonte, R. T. Génova-Santos, A. Hempel, H. Lietzen. We present the velocity dispersion and dynamical mass estimates for 270 galaxy clusters included in the first Planck Sunyaev-Zeldovich (SZ) source catalogue, the PSZ1. Part of the results presented here were achieved during a two-year observational program, the ITP, developed at the Roque de los Muchachos Observatory (La Palma, Spain). In the ITP we carried out a systematic optical follow-up campaign of all the 212 unidentified PSZ1 sources in the northern sky that have a declination above $-15^\circ$ and are without known counterparts at the time of the publication of the catalogue. We present for the first time the velocity dispersion and dynamical mass of 58 of these ITP PSZ1 clusters, plus 35 newly discovered clusters that are not associated with the PSZ1 catalogue. Using Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS) archival data, we extend this sample, including 212 already confirmed PSZ1 clusters in the northern sky. Using a subset of 207 of these galaxy clusters, we constrained the $M_{\rm SZ}$--$M_{\rm dyn}$ scaling relation, finding a mass bias of $(1-B) = 0.83\pm0.07$(stat)$\pm0.02$(sys). We show that this value is consistent with other results in the literature that were obtained with different methods (X-ray, dynamical masses, or weak-lensing mass proxies). This result cannot dissolve the tension between primordial cosmic microwave background anisotropies and cluster number counts in the $\Omega_{\rm M}$--$\sigma_8$ plane.
Relative distribution of dark matter, gas and stars around cosmic filaments in the IllustrisTNG simulation

We present a comprehensive study of the distribution of matter around different populations of filaments, using the IllustrisTNG simulation at z=0. We compute the dark matter (DM), gas, and stellar radial density profiles of filaments, and we characterise the distribution of the baryon fraction in these structures. We find that baryons exactly follow the underlying DM distribution only down to r~7 Mpc to the filament spines. At shorter distances (r<7 Mpc) the baryon fraction profile of filaments departs from the cosmic value Omega_b/Omega_m. While in the r~0.7 - 7 Mpc radial domain this departure is due to the radial accretion of WHIM gas towards the filament cores (creating an excess of baryons with respect to the cosmic fraction), the cores of filaments (r<0.7 Mpc) show instead a clear baryon depletion, quantified by a depletion factor of Y_b = 0.63-0.68. The analysis of the efficiency of AGN feedback events in filaments reveals that they are potentially powerful enough to eject gas outside of the gravitational potential wells of filaments. We show that the large-scale environment (i.e. denser vs less-dense, hotter vs colder regions) has a non-negligible effect on the absolute values of the DM, gas, and stellar densities around filaments. Nevertheless, the relative distribution of baryons with respect to the underlying DM density field is found to be independent from the filament population. Finally, we provide scaling relations between gas density, temperature, and pressure for the different populations of cosmic filaments. We compare these relations to those pertaining to clusters of galaxies, and find that these cosmic structures occupy separate regions of the density-temperature and density-pressure planes.
A Massively Multilingual Analysis of Cross-linguality in Shared Embedding Space

In cross-lingual language models, representations for many different languages live in the same space. Here, we investigate the linguistic and non-linguistic factors affecting sentence-level alignment in cross-lingual pretrained language models for 101 languages and 5,050 language pairs. Using BERT-based LaBSE and BiLSTM-based LASER as our models, and the Bible as our corpus, we compute a task-based measure of cross-lingual alignment in the form of bitext retrieval performance, as well as four intrinsic measures of vector space alignment and isomorphism. We then examine a range of linguistic, quasi-linguistic, and training-related features as potential predictors of these alignment metrics. The results of our analyses show that word order agreement and agreement in morphological complexity are two of the strongest linguistic predictors of cross-linguality. We also note in-family training data as a stronger predictor than language-specific training data across the board. We verify some of our linguistic findings by looking at the effect of morphological segmentation on English-Inuktitut alignment, in addition to examining the effect of word order agreement on isomorphism for 66 zero-shot language pairs from a different corpus. We make the data and code for our experiments publicly available.
Measuring sloshing, merging and feedback velocities in the Virgo cluster

We present a detailed analysis of the velocity structure of the Virgo cluster using {\it XMM-Newton} observations. Using a novel technique which uses uses the Cu K$\alpha$ instrumental line to calibrate the EPIC-pn energy scale, we are able to obtain velocity measurements with uncertainties down to $\Delta v \sim 100$ km/s. We created 2D projected maps for the velocity, temperature, metallicity, density, pressure and entropy with an spatial resolution of 0.25$'$. We have found that in the innermost gas there is a high velocity structure, most likely indicating the presence of an outflow from the AGN while our analysis of the cluster cool core using RGS data indicates that the velocity of the gas agrees with the M87 optical redshift. An overall gradient in the velocity is seen, with larger values as we move away from the cluster core. The hot gas located within the western radio flow is redshifted, moving with a velocity $\sim 331$ km/s while the hot gas located within the eastern radio flow is blueshifted, with a velocity $\sim 258$ km/s, suggesting the presence of backflows. Our results reveal the effects of both AGN outflows and gas sloshing, in the complex velocity field of the Virgo cluster.
Detection of pairwise kSZ effect with DESI galaxy clusters and Planck

We report a $5\sigma$ detection of the pairwise kinematic Sunyaev-Zel'dovich (kSZ) effect, combining galaxy clusters in DESI imaging surveys and the Planck temperature maps. The detection is facilitated by both improvements in the data and in the analysis method. For the data, we adopt the recently released galaxy group catalog (Y20: \cite{yang2020extended}) with $\sim 10^6$ robustly-identified groups, and construct various galaxy cluster samples for the kSZ measurement. The Y20 catalogue also provides estimation of halo mass, which further improves the kSZ measurement by $\sim 10\%$. For the analysis method, we derive an optimal estimator of pairwise kSZ through the maximum likelihood analysis. It also handles potential systematic errors self-consistently. The baseline cluster sample, containing the $1.2\times 10^5$ richest galaxy clusters of typical mass ~$ 10^{14} M_{\odot}/h$ at typical redshift $0.2$-$0.5$, rules out the null hypothesis at $5\sigma$. When fitting with a pairwise kSZ template from simulations, the signal is detected at $4.7\sigma$ and the average optical depth is constrained as $\bar{\tau}_e=(1.66\pm 0.35)\times 10^{-4}$. We perform various internal checks, with different cluster selection criteria, different sky coverage and redshift range, different CMB maps, different filter sizes, different treatments of potential systematics and the covariance matrix. The kSZ effect is consistently detected with $2.5\leq $S/N$\leq 5.6$ and acceptable $\chi^2_{\rm min}$, across a variety of cluster samples. The S/N is limited by both the Planck resolution and the photo-z accuracy, and therefore can be significant improved with DESI spectroscopic redshift information and with other CMB experiments.
The Cosmic Evolution of Binary Black Holes in Young, Globular and Nuclear Star Clusters: Rates, Masses, Spins and Mixing Fractions

The growing population of binary black holes (BBHs) observed by gravitational wave detectors is a potential Rosetta stone for understanding their formation channels. Here, we use an upgraded version of our semi-analytic codes FASTCLUSTER and COSMO$\mathcal{R}$ATE to investigate the cosmic evolution of four different BBH populations: isolated BBHs and dynamically formed BBHs in nuclear star clusters (NSCs), globular clusters (GCs), and young star clusters (YSCs). We find that the merger rate density of BBHs in GCs and NSCs is barely affected by stellar metallicity ($Z$), while the rate of isolated BBHs changes wildly with $Z$. BBHs in YSCs behave in an intermediate way between isolated and GC/NSC BBHs. The local merger rate density of Nth-generation black holes (BHs), obtained by summing up hierarchical mergers in GCs, NSCs and YSCs, ranges from $\sim{1}$ to $\sim{4}$ Gpc$^{-3}$ yr$^{-1}$ and is mostly sensitive to the spin parameter. We find that the mass function of primary BHs evolves with redshift in GCs and NSCs, becoming more top-heavy at higher $z$. In contrast, the primary BH mass function almost does not change with redshift in YSCs and in the field. This signature of the BH mass function has relevant implications for Einstein Telescope and Cosmic Explorer. Finally, our analysis suggests that multiple channels contribute to the BBH population of the second gravitational-wave transient catalogue.
Strange Radio Signal Has Been Detected Coming from the Milky Way Galaxy’s Galactic Center

Ziteng Wang, a PhD student in astronomy at the University of Sydney in Australia, led a team of scientists studying fast radio bursts in the Milky Way Galaxy. They spotted a strange unidentified radio source that flashed for weeks at a time only to suddenly go dark object in the galactic center. These observations were captured by the Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder (ASKAP), and the source has been dubbed ASKAP J173608.2−321635. Read more for a short video and additional information.
Globular cluster candidates in the Sagittarius dwarf galaxy

Recently, new Sagittarius (Sgr) dwarf galaxy globular clusters were discovered, which opens the question on the actual size of the Sgr globular cluster population, and therefore on our understanding of the Sgr galaxy formation and accretion history onto the Milky Way. Based on Gaia EDR3 and SDSS IV DR16 (APOGEE-2) data sets, we performed an analysis of the color-magnitude diagrams (CMDs) of the eight new Sgr globular clusters found by from a sound cleaning of the contamination of Milky Way and Sgr field stars, complemented by Minniti et al. (2021b) available kinematic and metal abundance information. The cleaned CMDs and spatial stellar distributions reveal the presence of stars with a wide range of cluster membership probabilities. Minni 332 turned out to be a younger (< 9 Gyr) and more metal-rich ([M/H] > -1.0 dex) globular cluster than M54, the nuclear Sgr globular cluster, as could also be the case of Minni 342, 348, and 349, although their results are less convincing. Minni 341 could be an open cluster candidate (age < 1 Gyr, [M/H] ~ -0.3 dex), while the analyses of Minni 335, 343, and 344 did not allow us to confirm their physical reality. We also built the Sgr cluster frequency (CF) using available ages of the Sgr globular clusters and compared it with that obtained from the Sgr star formation history. Both CFs are in excellent agreement. However, the addition of eight new globular clusters with ages and metallicities distributed according to the Sgr age-metallicity relationship turns out in a remarkably different CF.
Are hierarchically formed embedded star clusters surviving gas expulsion depending on their initial conditions?

We investigate the dissolution process of young embedded star clusters with different primordial mass segregation levels using fractal distributions by means of N-body simulations. We combine several star clusters in virial and subvirial global states with Plummer and uniform density profiles to mimic the gas. The star clusters have masses of Mstars = 500 Mo which follow an initial mass function where the stars have maximum distances from the centre of r = 1.5 pc. The clusters are placed in clouds which at the same radius have masses of Mcloud = 2000 Mo, resulting in star formation efficiency of 0.2. We remove the background potential instantaneously at a very early phase, mimicking the most destructive scenario of gas expulsion. The evolution of the fraction of bound stellar mass is followed for a total of 16 Myr for simulations with stellar evolution and without. We compare our results with previous works using equal-mass particles where an analytical physical model was used to estimate the bound mass fraction after gas expulsion. We find that independent of the initial condition, the fraction of bound stellar mass can be well predicted just right after the gas expulsion, but tends to be lower at later stages, as these systems evolve due to the stronger two-body interactions resulting from the inclusion of a realistic initial mass function. This discrepancy is independent of the primordial mass segregation level.
Learning Statistical Representation with Joint Deep Embedded Clustering

One of the most promising approaches for unsupervised learning is combining deep representation learning and deep clustering. Some recent works propose to simultaneously learn representation using deep neural networks and perform clustering by defining a clustering loss on top of embedded features. However, these approaches are sensitive to imbalanced data and out-of-distribution samples. Hence, these methods optimize clustering by pushing data close to randomly initialized cluster centers. This is problematic when the number of instances varies largely in different classes or a cluster with few samples has less chance to be assigned a good centroid. To overcome these limitations, we introduce StatDEC, a new unsupervised framework for joint statistical representation learning and clustering. StatDEC simultaneously trains two deep learning models, a deep statistics network that captures the data distribution, and a deep clustering network that learns embedded features and performs clustering by explicitly defining a clustering loss. Specifically, the clustering network and representation network both take advantage of our proposed statistics pooling layer that represents mean, variance, and cardinality to handle the out-of-distribution samples as well as a class imbalance. Our experiments show that using these representations, one can considerably improve results on imbalanced image clustering across a variety of image datasets. Moreover, the learned representations generalize well when transferred to the out-of-distribution dataset.
LeMMINGs. III. The e-MERLIN Legacy Survey of the Palomar sample. Exploring the origin of nuclear radio emission in active and inactive galaxies through the [O III] -- radio connection

R.D. Baldi (INAF-IRA, Bologna, Italy, University of Southampton, UK), D.R.A. Williams, R.J. Beswick, I. McHardy, B.T. Dullo, J.H. Knapen, L. Zanisi, M.K. Argo, S. Aalto, A. Alberdi, W.A. Baan, G.J. Bendo, D.M. Fenech, D.A. Green, H.-R. Klöckner, E. Körding, T.J. Maccarone, J.M. Marcaide, I. Mutie, F. Panessa, M.A. Pérez-Torres, C. Romero-Cañizales, D.J. Saikia, P. Saikia, F. Shankar, R.E. Spencer, I.R. Stevens, P. Uttley, E. Brinks, S. Corbel, I. Martí-Vidal, C.G. Mundell, M. Pahari, M.J. Ward.
Formation of a solar filament by magnetic reconnection and coronal condensation

In solar filament formation mechanisms, magnetic reconnection between two sets of sheared arcades forms helical structures of the filament with numerous magnetic dips, and cooling and condensation of plasma trapped inside the helical structures supply mass to the filament. Although each of these processes, namely, magnetic reconnection and coronal condensation have been separately reported, observations that show the whole process of filament formation are rare. In this Letter, we present the formation of a sigmoid via reconnection between two sets of coronal loops, and the subsequent formation of a filament through cooling and condensation of plasma inside the newly formed sigmoid. On 2014 August 27, a set of loops in the active region 12151 reconnected with another set of loops that are located to the east. A longer twisted sigmoidal structure and a set of shorter lower-lying loops then formed. The observations coincide well with the tether-cutting model. The newly formed sigmoid remains stable and does not erupt as a coronal mass ejection. From the eastern endpoint, signatures of injection of material into the sigmoid (as brightenings) are detected, which closely outline the features of increasing emission measure at these locations. This may indicate the chromospheric evaporation caused by reconnection, supplying heated plasma into the sigmoid. In the sigmoid, thermal instability occurs, and rapid cooling and condensation of plasma take place, forming a filament. The condensations then flow bi-directionally to the filament endpoints. Our results provide a clear observational evidence of the filament formation via magnetic reconnection and coronal condensation.
The impact of the FMR and starburst galaxies on the (low-metallicity) cosmic star formation history

The question how much star formation is occurring at low metallicity throughout the cosmic history appears crucial for the discussion of the origin of various energetic transients, and possibly - double black hole mergers. We revisit the observation-based distribution of birth metallicities of stars (f$_{\rm SFR}$(Z,z)), focusing on several factors that strongly affect its low metallicity part: (i) the method used to describe the metallicity distribution of galaxies (redshift-dependent mass metallicity relation - MZR, or redshift-invariant fundamental metallicity relation - FMR), (ii) the contribution of starburst galaxies and (iii) the slope of the MZR. We empirically construct the FMR based on the low-redshift scaling relations, which allows us to capture the systematic differences in the relation caused by the choice of metallicity and star formation rate (SFR) determination techniques and discuss the related f$_{\rm SFR}$(Z,z) uncertainty. We indicate factors that dominate the f$_{\rm SFR}$(Z,z) uncertainty in different metallicity and redshift regimes. The low metallicity part of the distribution is poorly constrained even at low redshifts (even a factor of $\sim$200 difference between the model variations) The non-evolving FMR implies a much shallower metallicity evolution than the extrapolated MZR, however, its effect on the low metallicity part of the f$_{\rm SFR}$(Z,z) is counterbalanced by the contribution of starbursts (assuming that they follow the FMR). A non-negligible fraction of starbursts in our model may be necessary to satisfy the recent high-redshift SFR density constraints.
The thermalisation of massive galaxy clusters

In the hierarchical scenario of structure formation, galaxy clusters are the ultimate virialised products in mass and time. Hot baryons in the intracluster medium (ICM) and cold baryons in galaxies inhabit a dark matter dominated halo. Internal processes, accretion, and mergers can perturb the equilibrium, which is established only at later times. However, the cosmic time when thermalisation is effective is still to be assessed. Here we show that massive clusters in the observed universe attained an advanced thermal equilibrium $\sim~1.8~\text{Gyr}$ ago, at redshift $z =0.14\pm0.06$, when the universe was $11.7\pm0.7~\text{Gyr}$ old. Hot gas is mostly thermalised after the time when cosmic densities of matter and dark energy match. We find in a statistically nearly complete and homogeneous sample of 120 clusters from the {\it Planck} Early Sunyaev-Zel'dovich (ESZ) sample that the kinetic energy traced by the galaxy velocity dispersion is a faithful probe of the gravitational energy since a look back time of at least $\sim5.4~\text{Gyr}$, whereas the efficiency of hot gas in converting kinetic to thermal energy, as measured through X-ray observations in the core-excised area within $r_{500}$, steadily increases with time. The evolution is detected at the $\sim 98$ per cent probability level. Our results demonstrate that halo mass accretion history plays a larger role for cluster thermal equilibrium than radiative physics. The evolution of hot gas is strictly connected to the cosmic structure formation.
Detectability of the gravitational redshift effect from the asymmetric galaxy clustering

It has been recently recognized that the observational relativistic effects, mainly arising from the light propagation in an inhomogeneous universe, induce the dipole asymmetry in the cross-correlation function of galaxies. In particular, the dipole asymmetry at small scales is shown to be dominated by the gravitational redshift effects. In this paper, we exploit a simple analytical description for the dipole asymmetry in the cross-correlation function valid at quasi-linear regime. In contrast to the previous model, a new prescription involves only one dimensional integrals, providing a faster way to reproduce the results obtained by Saga et al. (2020). Using the analytical model, we discuss the detectability of the dipole signal induced by the gravitational redshift effect from upcoming galaxy surveys. The gravitational redshift effect at small scales enhances the signal-to-noise ratio (S/N) of the dipole, and in most of the cases considered, the S/N is found to reach a maximum at $z\approx0.5$. We show that current and future surveys such as DESI and SKA provide an idealistic data set, giving a large S/N of $10\sim 20$. Two potential systematics arising from off-centered galaxies are also discussed (transverse Doppler effect and diminution of the gravitational redshift effect), and their impacts are found to be mitigated by a partial cancellation between two competitive effects. Thus, the detection of the dipole signal at small scales is directly linked to the gravitational redshift effect, and should provide an alternative route to test gravity.
