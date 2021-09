Don’t call him a hillbilly hitman. Just 24 hours after Curtis "Fast Eddie" Smith, 61, shuffled into a Hampton County courtroom, wild-eyed with matted hair — for a hearing on charges he was Alex Murdaugh’s longtime drug dealer and tried to shoot him in a bizarre assisted-suicide scheme — he was back at home with his rescue dogs, looking like a different person and insisting he was innocent.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO