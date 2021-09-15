CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

TCU boys soccer drops to UCA in high scoring game

By CARSON HUGHES carson.hughes@apgsomn.com
 4 days ago

The Titans boys soccer team collected a season high number of goals, but couldn’t keep up with United Christian Academy. On Saturday, UCA defeated the Titans 6-3. Connor Skluzacek and Edward Devine delivered a high scoring first half for the Titans. Both players shot a goal to put the Titans just behind UAC 3-2. The Titans earned another goal in the second off of a successful penalty kick. However, the score ultimately favored UCA.

