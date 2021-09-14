CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Thermal history of matrix forsterite grains from Murchison based on high-resolution tomography

By Giulia Perotti, Henning O. Sørensen, Henning Haack, Anja C. Andersen, Dario Ferreira Sanchez, Esther H. R. Tsai, Kim N. Dalby, Mirko Holler, Daniel Grolimund, Tue Hassenkam
arxiv.org
 9 days ago

Giulia Perotti, Henning O. Sørensen, Henning Haack, Anja C. Andersen, Dario Ferreira Sanchez, Elishevah M. M. E. van Kooten, Esther H. R. Tsai, Kim N. Dalby, Mirko Holler, Daniel Grolimund, Tue Hassenkam. Protoplanetary disks are dust- and gas-rich structures surrounding protostars. Depending on the distance from the protostar, this dust...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Advanced Civilizations Could be Using Dyson Spheres to Collect Unimaginable Energy From Black Holes

Black holes are more than just massive objects that swallow everything around them – they’re also one of the universe’s biggest and most stable energy sources. That would make them invaluable to the type of civilization that needs huge amounts of power, such as a Type II Kardashev civilization. But to harness all of that power, the civilization would have to encircle the entire black hole with something that could capture the power it is emitting.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Finally Find Missing Matter of the Universe

You may have already guessed that there’s a lot of matter in the Universe. Each of us is living proof that there’s matter in nature, some more than others. As why this matter exists in the first place is still pretty much a mystery; scientists still learn a lot about chemical elements and their way of acting.
ASTRONOMY
sciencealert.com

The Most Mysterious Planet in The Solar System Is Missing. But We Know Where to Look

There are eight known planets in the Solar System (ever since Pluto was booted from the club), but for a while, there has been some evidence that there might be one more. A hypothetical Planet Nine lurking on the outer edge of our Solar System. So far this world has eluded discovery, but a new study has pinned down where it should be.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Disk fragmentation in high-mass star formation. High-resolution observations towards AFGL 2591-VLA 3

Increasing evidence suggests that, similar to their low-mass counterparts, high-mass stars form through a disk-mediated accretion process. At the same time, formation of high-mass stars still necessitates high accretion rates, and hence, high gas densities, which in turn can cause disks to become unstable against gravitational fragmentation. We study the kinematics and fragmentation of the disk around the high-mass star forming region AFGL 2591-VLA 3 which was hypothesized to be fragmenting based on the observations that show multiple outflow directions. We use a new set of high-resolution (0.19 arcsec) IRAM/NOEMA observations at 843 micron towards VLA 3 which allow us to resolve its disk, characterize the fragmentation, and study its kinematics. In addition to the 843 micron continuum emission, our spectral setup targets warm dense gas and outflow tracers such as HCN, HC$_3$N and SO$_2$, as well as vibrationally excited HCN lines. The high resolution continuum and line emission maps reveal multiple fragments with subsolar masses within the inner 1000 AU of VLA 3. Furthermore, the velocity field of the inner disk observed at 843 micron shows a similar behavior to that of the larger scale velocity field studied in the CORE project at 1.37 mm. We present the first observational evidence for disk fragmentation towards AFGL 2591-VLA 3, a source that was thought to be a single high-mass core. While the fragments themselves are low-mass, the rotation of the disk is dominated by the protostar with a mass of 10.3$\pm 1.8~M_{\odot}$. These data also show that NOEMA Band 4 can obtain the highest currently achievable spatial resolution at (sub-)mm wavelengths in observations of strong northern sources.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tomography#Forsterite#Earth#Murchison#Forsteritic Grains
arxiv.org

Nonreciprocal thermal radiation based on Fibonacci quasi-periodic structures

To violate Kirchhoff s law is very important in the areas of thermal radiation. However, due to the weak nonreciprocity in natural materials, it is necessary to engineer novel structures to break the balance between emission and absorption. In this work, we introduce magneto-optical material into Fibonacci photonic crystals. Assisted by the nonreciprocity of the magneto-optical material and the excitation of Tamm plasmon polaritons, strong nonreciprocal thermal radiation can be realized. The difference between absorption and emission at wavelength of 16 {\mu}m can reach 0.9 at the incident angle of 60o. The distributions of the magnetic field are also calculated to verify the underlying physical origin. By engineering the parameters of the structure, it is found that strong nonreciprocal thermal radiation can be achieved at shorter wavelength and smaller incident angle. The results indicate that the Fibonacci magnetophotonic crystals are the promising candidate to engineer the nonreciprocal emission for various requirements.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Solar differential rotation reproduced with high-resolution simulation

The Sun rotates differentially with a fast equator and slow pole. Convection in the solar interior is thought to maintain the differential rotation. However, although many numerical simulations have been conducted to reproduce the solar differential rotation, previous high-resolution calculations with solar parameters fall into the anti-solar (fast pole) differential rotation regime. Consequently, we still do not know the true reason why the Sun has a fast-rotating equator. While the construction of the fast equator requires a strong rotational influence on the convection, the previous calculations have not been able to achieve the situation without any manipulations. The problem is called convective conundrum. The convection and the differential rotation in numerical simulations were different from the observations. Here, we show that a high-resolution calculation succeeds in reproducing the solar-like differential rotation. Our calculations indicate that the strong magnetic field generated by a small-scale dynamo has a significant impact on thermal convection. The successful reproduction of the differential rotation, convection, and magnetic field achieved in our calculation is an essential step to understanding the cause of the most basic nature of solar activity, specifically, the 11-year cycle of sunspot activity.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Non-thermal emission from young supernova remnants in dense circumstellar environments

Supernova remnants are known to accelerate cosmic rays (CRs) on account of their non-thermal emission of radio waves, X-rays, and gamma rays. However, the ability to accelerate CRs up to PeV-energies has yet to be demonstrated. The presence of cut-offs in the gamma-ray spectra of several young SNRs led to the idea that PeV energies might only be achieved during the very initial stages of a remnant's evolution. We use the time-dependent acceleration code RATPaC to study the acceleration of cosmic rays in supernovae expanding into dense environments around massive stars, where the plentiful target material might offer a path to the detection of gamma-rays by current and future experiments. We performed spherically symmetric 1-D simulations in which we simultaneously solve the transport equations for cosmic rays, magnetic turbulence, and the hydrodynamical flow of the thermal plasma in the test-particle limit. We investigated typical parameters of the circumstellar medium (CSM) in the freely expanding winds around red supergiant (RSG) and luminous blue variable (LBV) stars. The maximum achievable energy might be limited to sub-PeV energies despite strong magnetic fields close to the progenitor star that enhance turbulence-damping by cascading: we find a maximum CR energy of 100-200 TeV, reached within one month after explosion. The peak luminosity for a LBV progenitor is 1e43 erg/s (1e42 erg/s) at GeV (TeV) energies and, for a RSG progenitor, 1e41 erg/s (1e40 erg/s). All calculated SNe reach their peak gamma-ray luminosity after <~1 month and then fade at a rate ~1/t as long as the SN shock remains in the freely expanding wind of the progenitor. Potentially detectable gamma-ray signals can be expected in the Fermi-LAT waveband weeks to months after an explosion into a freely expanding wind.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Probing the atmosphere of WASP-69 b with low- and high-resolution transmission spectroscopy

S. Khalafinejad, K. Molaverdikhani, J. Blecic, M. Mallonn, L. Nortmann, J. A. Caballero, H. Rahmati, A. Kaminski, S. Sadegi, E. Nagel, L. Carone, P. J. Amado, M. Azzaro, F. F. Bauer, N. Casasayas-Barris, S. Czesla, C. von Essen, L. Fossati, M. Güdel, Th. Henning, M. López-Puertas, M. Lendl, T. Lüftinger, D. Montes, M. Oshagh, E. Pallé, A. Quirrenbach, S. Reffert, A. Reiners, I. Ribas, S. Stock, F. Yan, M. R. Zapatero Osorio, M. Zechmeister.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Thermally-induced magnetic order from glassiness in elemental neodymium

Benjamin Verlhac, Lorena Niggli, Anders Bergman, Umut Kamber, Andrey Bagrov, Diana Iuşan, Lars Nordström, Mikhail I. Katsnelson, Daniel Wegner, Olle Eriksson, Alexander A. Khajetoorians. Temperature in thermodynamics is synonymous with disorder, and responsible for ultimately destroying ordered phases. Here, we show an unusual magnetic transition where, with increasing the temperature...
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Thermal Perturbations from Cosmological Constant Relaxation

We probe the cosmological consequences of a recently proposed class of solutions to the cosmological constant problem. In these models, the universe undergoes a long period of inflation followed by a contraction and a bounce that sets the stage for the hot big bang era. A requirement of any successful early universe model is that it must reproduce the observed scale-invariant density perturbations at CMB scales. While these class of models involve a long period of inflation, the inflationary Hubble scale during their observationally relevant stages is at or below the current Hubble scale, rendering the de Sitter fluctuations too weak to seed the CMB anisotropies. We show that sufficiently strong perturbations can still be sourced thermally if the relaxion field serving as the inflaton interacts with a thermal bath, which can be generated and maintained by the same interaction. We present a simple model where the relaxion field is derivatively (i.e. technically naturally) coupled to a non-abelian gauge sector, which gets excited tachyonically and subsequently thermalizes due to its nonlinear self-interactions. This model explains both the smallness of the cosmological constant and the amplitude of CMB anisotropies.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Modeling non-thermal emission from SN 1987A

The remnant of SN 1987A is the best-studied object of its kind. The rich data-set of its thermal and non-thermal emission across the electromagnetic spectrum poses a unique testbed for the elaboration of particle-acceleration theory. We use 2D simulations of the progenitor's wind to obtain hydro-profiles for the medium around...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

From Colors to Chemistry: A Combined Lenslet/Slicer IFS for Medium-Resolution Spectroscopy

We present the design and lab performance of a prototype lenslet-slicer hybrid integral field spectrograph (IFS), validating the concept for use in future instruments like SCALES/PSI-Red. By imaging extrasolar planets with IFS, it is possible to measure their chemical compositions, temperatures and masses. Many exoplanet-focused instruments use a lenslet IFS to make datacubes with spatial and spectral information used to extract spectral information of imaged exoplanets. Lenslet IFS architecture results in very short spectra and thus low spectral resolution. Slicer IFSs can obtain higher spectral resolution but at the cost of increased optical aberrations that propagate through the down-stream spectrograph and degrade the spatial information we can extract. We have designed a lenslet/slicer hybrid that combines the minimal aberrations of the lenslet IFS with the high spectral resolution of the slicer IFS. The slicer output f/\# matches the lenslet f/\# requiring only additional gratings.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Confidence polytopes for quantum process tomography

In the present work, we propose a generalization of the confidence polytopes approach for quantum state tomography (QST) to the case of quantum process tomography (QPT). Our approach allows obtaining a confidence region in the polytope form for a Choi matrix of an unknown quantum channel based on the measurement results of the corresponding QPT experiment. The method uses the improved version of the expression for confidence levels for the case of several positive operator-valued measures (POVMs). We then show how confidence polytopes can be employed for calculating confidence intervals for affine functions of quantum states (Choi matrices), such as fidelities and observables mean values, which are used both in QST and QPT settings. As we discuss this problem can be efficiently solved using linear programming tools. We also demonstrate the performance and scalability of the developed approach on the basis of simulation and experimental data collected using IBM cloud quantum processor.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Retrieving Dust Grain Sizes from Photopolarimetry: An Experimental Approach

We present the experimental phase function, degree of linear polarization (DLP), and linear depolarization (deltaL) curves of a set of forsterite samples representative of low-absorbing cosmic dust particles. The samples are prepared using state-of-the-art size-segregating techniques to obtain narrow size distributions spanning a broad range of the scattering size parameter domain. We conclude that the behavior of the phase function at the side- and back-scattering regions provides information on the size regime, the position and magnitude of the maximum of the DLP curve are strongly dependent on particle size, the negative polarization branch is mainly produced by particles with size parameters in the approx. 6 to 20 range, and the deltaL is strongly dependent on particle size at all measured phase angles except for the exact backward direction. From a direct comparison of the experimental data with computations for spherical particles, it becomes clear that the use of the spherical model for simulating the phase function and DLP curves of irregular dust produces dramatic errors in the retrieved composition and size of the scattering particles: The experimental phase functions are reproduced by assuming unrealistically high values of the imaginary part of the refractive index. The spherical model does not reproduce the bell-shaped DLP curve of dust particles with sizes in the resonance and/or geometric optics size domain. Thus, the use of the Mie model for analyzing polarimetric observations might prevent locating dust particles with sizes of the order of or larger than the wavelength of the incident light.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

High-spatial-resolution interferometry enters the multi-wavelength era

Interferometers are widely used in various high spatial resolution imaging techniques to extend the diffraction limit. However, the conventional interferometric methods only work when the photons have the same wavelength. Researchers from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences built a chromatic...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

ALCHEMI: an ALMA Comprehensive High-resolution Extragalactic Molecular Inventory. Survey presentation and first results from the ACA array

S. Martín, J. G. Mangum, N. Harada, F. Costagliola, K. Sakamoto, S. Muller, R. Aladro, K. Tanaka, Y. Yoshimura, K. Nakanishi, R. Herrero-Illana, S. Mühle, S. Aalto, E. Behrens, L. Colzi, K. L. Emig, G. A. Fuller, S. García-Burillo, T. R. Greve, C. Henkel, J. Holdship, P. Humire, L. Hunt, T. Izumi, K. Kohno, S. König, D. S. Meier, T. Nakajima, Y. Nishimura, M. Padovani, V. M. Rivilla, S. Takano, P. P. van der Werf, S. Viti, Y.T. Yan.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Reconstruction of high-energy part of gamma-ray spectrum in thermal neutron capture by $^{113}$Cd

Average gamma-ray spectrum from $^{114}$Cd after thermal neutron capture in $^{113}$Cd was evaluated in units of mb/MeV. Two approaches are considered for estimation of average gamma-ray spectrum with normalization of the experimental data: mean spectra for all gamma-energies were found by averaging frequency polygon for experimental data histogram, and mean spectra were estimated as combination of theoretical values at low gamma-ray energies and averaging experimental data in high-energy range. The experimental spectra were evaluated from the gamma-intensities given by Mheemeed et al [A. Mheemeed et al., Nucl. Phys. A 412 (1984) 113] and Belgya et al [T. Belgya et al., EPJ Web Of Conf. 146 (2017) 05009]. They were normalized to average theoretical spectrum which were calculated by EMPIRE and TALYS codes with default input parameters. Procedure of normalization of high-energy part of the spectrum was described. As for now, the most reliable estimated $\gamma$- spectrum for $^{113}$Cd(n,{x$\gamma$}) reaction induced by thermal neutrons was presented.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The Multiplicity of Early-type Stars from LAMOST Medium-resolution Spectroscopic Survey

Yanjun Guo, Jiao Li, Jianping Xiong, Jiangdan Li, Luqian Wang, Heran Xiong, Feng Luo, Yonghui Hou, Chao Liu, Zhanwen Han, Xuefei Chen. Massive binaries play significant roles in many fields. Identification of massive stars, particularly massive binaries, is of great importance. In this paper, by adopting the technique of measuring the equivalent widths of several spectral lines, we identified 9,382 early-type stars from LAMOST medium-resolution survey and divided the sample into four groups, T1 ($\sim$O-B4), T2 ($\sim$B5-B7), T3 ($\sim$B5-B7), and T4 ($\sim$B8-A). The relative radial velocities $RV_{\rm rel}$ were calculated using the Maximum Likelihood Estimation, and the stars with significant changes of $RV_{\rm rel}$ were identified as spectroscopic binaries. We found that the observed spectroscopic binary fractions for the four groups are $24.6\%\pm0.5\%$, $20.8\%\pm0.6\%$, $13.7\%\pm0.3\%$, and $7.4\%\pm0.3\%$, respectively. Assuming that orbital period ($P$) and mass ratio ($q$) have intrinsic distributions as $f(P) \propto P^\pi$ (1<$P$<1000 days) and $f(q) \propto q^\kappa$ (0.1<$q$<1), respectively, we conducted a series of Monte-Carlo simulations to correct observational biases for estimating the intrinsic multiplicity properties. The results show that the intrinsic binary fractions for the four groups are 68$\%_{-21\%}^{+13\%}$, 52$\%_{-21\%}^{+18\%}$, 44$\%_{-17\%}^{+15\%}$, and 44$\%_{-17\%}^{+21\%}$, respectively. The best estimated values for $\pi$ are -1$_{-0.23}^{+0.15}$, -1.1$_{-0.37}^{+0.26}$, -1.1$_{-0.36}^{+0.34}$, and -0.6$_{-0.29}^{+0.19}$, respectively. The $\kappa$ cannot be constrained for groups T1 and T2 and is -2.4$_{-0.51}^{+0.95}$ for group T3 and -1.6$_{-1.03}^{+0.84}$ for group T4. We confirmed the relationship of a decreasing trend in binary fractions towards late-type stars. No correlation between the spectral type and the orbital period distribution has been found yet, possibly due to the limitation of observational cadence.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

On the Effect of Surface Friction and Upward Radiation of Energy on Equatorial Waves

In theoretical models of tropical dynamics, the effects of both surface friction and upward wave radiation through interaction with the stratosphere are oft-ignored, as they greatly complicate mathematical analysis. In this study, we relax the rigid-lid assumption and impose surface drag, which allows the barotropic mode to be excited in equatorial waves. In particular, a previously developed set of linear, strict quasi-equilibrium tropospheric equations is coupled with a dry, passive stratosphere, and surface drag is added to the troposphere momentum equations. Theoretical and numerical model analysis is performed on the model in the limits of an inviscid surface coupled to a stratosphere, as well as a frictional surface under a rigid-lid. This study confirms previous research that shows the presence of a stratosphere strongly shifts the growth rates of fast propagating equatorial waves to larger scales, reddening the equatorial power spectrum. The growth rates of modes that are slowly propagating and highly interactive with cloud-radiation are shown to be negligibly affected by the presence of a stratosphere. Surface friction in this model framework acts as purely a damping mechanism and increases the poleward extent of the equatorial waves through barotropic vorticity generation. Numerical solutions of the coupled troposphere-stratosphere model with surface friction also show that the barotropic mode can be tropospherically trapped when excited by surface friction but in the presence of a highly stratified stratosphere. The superposition of phase-shifted barotropic and first baroclinic modes is also shown to lead to an eastward vertical tilt in the dynamical fields of Kelvin-wave like modes.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy