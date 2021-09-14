Thermal history of matrix forsterite grains from Murchison based on high-resolution tomography

Yanjun Guo, Jiao Li, Jianping Xiong, Jiangdan Li, Luqian Wang, Heran Xiong, Feng Luo, Yonghui Hou, Chao Liu, Zhanwen Han, Xuefei Chen. Massive binaries play significant roles in many fields. Identification of massive stars, particularly massive binaries, is of great importance. In this paper, by adopting the technique of measuring the equivalent widths of several spectral lines, we identified 9,382 early-type stars from LAMOST medium-resolution survey and divided the sample into four groups, T1 ($\sim$O-B4), T2 ($\sim$B5-B7), T3 ($\sim$B5-B7), and T4 ($\sim$B8-A). The relative radial velocities $RV_{\rm rel}$ were calculated using the Maximum Likelihood Estimation, and the stars with significant changes of $RV_{\rm rel}$ were identified as spectroscopic binaries. We found that the observed spectroscopic binary fractions for the four groups are $24.6\%\pm0.5\%$, $20.8\%\pm0.6\%$, $13.7\%\pm0.3\%$, and $7.4\%\pm0.3\%$, respectively. Assuming that orbital period ($P$) and mass ratio ($q$) have intrinsic distributions as $f(P) \propto P^\pi$ (1<$P$<1000 days) and $f(q) \propto q^\kappa$ (0.1<$q$<1), respectively, we conducted a series of Monte-Carlo simulations to correct observational biases for estimating the intrinsic multiplicity properties. The results show that the intrinsic binary fractions for the four groups are 68$\%_{-21\%}^{+13\%}$, 52$\%_{-21\%}^{+18\%}$, 44$\%_{-17\%}^{+15\%}$, and 44$\%_{-17\%}^{+21\%}$, respectively. The best estimated values for $\pi$ are -1$_{-0.23}^{+0.15}$, -1.1$_{-0.37}^{+0.26}$, -1.1$_{-0.36}^{+0.34}$, and -0.6$_{-0.29}^{+0.19}$, respectively. The $\kappa$ cannot be constrained for groups T1 and T2 and is -2.4$_{-0.51}^{+0.95}$ for group T3 and -1.6$_{-1.03}^{+0.84}$ for group T4. We confirmed the relationship of a decreasing trend in binary fractions towards late-type stars. No correlation between the spectral type and the orbital period distribution has been found yet, possibly due to the limitation of observational cadence.
