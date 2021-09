The 2nd Annual Power Women SD™ gala is receiving an exceptionally strong response. We will have 20 Honorees this year with 14 already appointed. Please do consider the opportunities to be part of its success. We certainly appreciate the support and shall be providing an excellent conduit to help promote the work of the Free to Thrive charity organization. Last October, in the midst of Covid, we held our Covid-compliant gala, which drew 200+ attendees, and this year, given its success and the response that we are presently receiving, we are expecting 350+ in attendance all in support of a great cause.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO