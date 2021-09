Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp likened Thiago Alcantara’s touch to that of a world-class golfer after promising the midfielder still has plenty to contribute.It is 12 months since the Spain international’s arrival from Bayern Munich was hailed as the ‘game-changer’ the then Premier League champions needed to kick on.Unfortunately things did not transpire that way for the 30-year-old as, two games in, he sustained a knee injury in the same October Merseyside derby which also ended Virgil Van Dijk’s season.Thiago played just once in three months as his recovery took longer than expected and he did not properly start to show...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO