When a water line on Boot Hill broke above the Snow Creek Plaza shopping center, a one-million-gallon tank drained into the parking lot and dangerously close to shops. The flow cascaded powerfully down Boot Hill past Zions Bank into the shopping center. It rushed past stores and restaurants at and below Twisted Fern, pooling into parking lot rows and submerging some cars as much as halfway. The lion’s share of it ended up forming a small lake in between The Market grocery store and the state liquor outlet.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 14 DAYS AGO