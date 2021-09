More details surrounding the Murdaugh investigation have surfaced. According to his lawyer, Alex Murdaugh is expected to voluntarily surrender to police on charges related to a subsequent insurance fraud scheme today. Court documents filed earlier this week say Murdaugh arranged for a former client identified as Curtis Smith to kill him so that his surviving son could collect a life insurance payout of $10 million. One of Murdaugh’s lawyers, Jim Griffin said that they had been informed that an arrest warrant had been issued for Murdaugh on charges of conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and Murdaugh plans to surrender at the Hampton County jail by 2 p.m. today.

HAMPTON COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO