FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Elks held its annual soccer shootout yesterday, September 19 at Keefe Tech’s soccer field. Soccer is one of the fastest growing youth activities in the country. The Elks Soccer Shoot Program is geared to coincide with this sport phenomenon. From toddlers to teens, in our large urban centers to our small suburban settings, soccer is becoming the sport of choice for our youth. This program is the kind of sporting event to help keep our youth focused and away from undesirable activities.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO