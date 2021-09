Ahead of their season opener on Sunday, the New Orleans Saints have placed offensive lineman Will Clapp on their injured reserve list. Clapp’s injury was undisclosed, but he will be eligible to return after Week 3 depending on his recovery. Under the new IR rules, players will need to sit a minimum of 3 weeks if placed on the list, as opposed to a minimum of 8 weeks in prior seasons.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO