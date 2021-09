The 25th Hoodlebug Festival in Homer City brought county residents together Sunday for one of the last celebrations of the summer. One the happiest guys at the Fall Fest was Hayden Bence, of Homer City, left, who repeatedly plunged into the chilly water of the Boy Scout Troop 24 dunk tank. Dylan McCroskey, of Homer City, a son of Jen and Tim McCroskey, sent Bence into the drink twice.