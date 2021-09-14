Book Scene: Summer bestsellers, from 'Pax' to 'Dune'
Yakima Herald Republic
6 days ago
Alas, summer’s over. Here are Inklings Bookshop’s top 10 bestselling books:. 1. “Cascade Killer,” “Cascade Vengeance” and “Cascade Predator” by Rob Phillips ($17.75 each, Latah Books) Rob Phillips’ mystery series has been selling well since day one. Hundreds of copies have flown out the door and we are so glad...
Anyone can be a writer in the same way that anyone can be a carpenter or a software developer or baker. Writing is a skill you can practice, and the only way you’re going to get better is if you give yourself the information, tools and guidance you’ll need to grow.
Color your way to paradise through the eyes of Jennifer Potter, an occasional Florida Weekly contributor who’s known for being a creative powerhouse and fifth generation Key West Conch. Potter just finished her latest project, “Color Me Key West,” a coloring book. The book, which started as an idea when...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The team that brought you “Coraline” and “Kubo and the Two Strings” announced their next featured film — which is set in the Portland area!. The Hillsboro-based, award-winning animation studio LAIKA is releasing a new project titled “Wildwood.” The movie is based on the best-selling novel by the same name written by Colin Meloy — who you may know as the lead singer for the Portland indie band, The Decemberists.
The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday. Hardcover fiction. 1. “Beautiful World, Where Are You,” Sally Rooney, FSG. 2. “The Madness of Crowds,” Louise Penny, Minotaur. 3. “Matrix,” Lauren...
Stephen King fans looking for the supernatural in his latest novel, "Billy Summers," may be surprised, but if they give the book a chance, they should not be disappointed. Unlike "Mr. Mercedes," which was a straight-forward crime novel until the last couple of pages, there is no last-minute eeriness here. "Billy Summers" does give a supernatural wink to one of King's horror classics but those few paragraphs of weirdness play little part in this story.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Released September 7, the book debuted at #5 on the New York Times' weekly bestsellers list. It's also currently #6 (and rising) on Amazon's bestsellers chart as well. The rapper celebrated on Instagram, writing "Once again, we did it!"
The Cumberland Head shoreline is always a good spot to check out a relaxing sunset that sometimes features cotton candy skies with picturesque mountains in the background. With summer winding down, there's still time to enjoy scenes like this. (Joey LaFranca/Staff Photo)
We are about to happen one of the most anticipated cinematic moments of 2021. Dune, Denis Villeneuve’s new film (Blade Runner 2042, The Arrival) has been one of the most repeated names of the last year for three reasons. The first, its high expectation since it was announced with a luxury cast; the second, a delay of a whole year as a result of COVID-19; the third, that at film festivals it is classified as an essential event for science fiction lovers. Before its premiere in Spain on September 17 in Spain (October 22 in the United States), we tell you in what order to read all the books in the series.
MUNCIE — Ball State University has announced the public events schedule for Ashley C. Ford, the university’s fall 2021 writer-in-residence. Ford, a 2018 Ball State graduate, is the author of “Somebody’s Daughter,” a powerful New York Times bestselling memoir that explores her life coming of age in Fort Wayne, with a single mother and an incarcerated father.
The Penn Libraries regularly acquires mainstream fiction and non-fiction works for exploration and leisurely reading. Within our Bestsellers Collection display—located in Van Pelt-Dietrich Library Center, near the first-floor entrance—you will find a rotating selection of current bestsellers. These books include thrillers, mysteries, romance novels, cookbooks, graphic novels, and popular biographies. The most recent additions include The President’s Daughter: A Thriller by James Patterson and Bill Clinton, Billie Eilish by Billie Eilish, The Women of Troy by Pat Barker, and The Pepper Thai Cookbook: A Family Recipe Book from Everyone’s Favorite Thai Mom by Pepper Teigen.
Scenes From a Marriage premieres on HBO on Sept. 12. I have a distinct distaste for remakes whose goal is “like the original, but in English this time.” Of course, there are great American remakes of foreign films that put a unique spin on the source material, but too often, Hollywood is happy to plop the same plotline into a U.S. setting, recast its roles with dazzling domestic stars, and call it a day. Now, not even a seminal 1973 Swedish mini-series is safe from this kind of uninspired treatment, as HBO Max has translated Ingmar Bergman’s Scenes From a Marriage into a five-part mini-series that boasts Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain in the leads. Though that pairing is promising, these heavy hitters can’t save this show from feeling like a shallow retread.
He looked, with his shock of snow-white hair, like Boris Yeltsin. His bearing was ambassadorial, with all that the word implies: courteous, cordial, tactful, informed, balanced, refined. George Goetz, longtime summer resident of Springfield, died in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, on July 25 at 90, in the gentle loving presence of his...
Following its Venice Film Festival premiere, Dune received an eight-minute standing ovation. Based on the reaction and its stark, stunning new movie poster, there’s a lot to look forward to. Now with a new streaming featurette, the film’s mythos is being unveiled before its upcoming release. Based on Frank Herbert’s...
Remakes of foreign thrillers can be surprisingly good ("Let Me In") or completely beside the point ("The Vanishing") but this bodes well. Star Jake Gyllenhaal loved the riveting Danish melodrama about a 911 operator so much that he spearheaded this fresh take. (Oct. 1) 'No Time to Die'. Since this...
THE list of celebrities who have died from suspected fentanyl overdoses is growing as the deadly opioid epidemic continues to rage across America. Flash star Logan Williams joins high-profile names including Wire actor Michael K Williams, comic Fuquan Johnson, and music legend Prince on the tragic toll. Teen star Williams...
You may have seen Billy Porter as the fabulous Fairy Godmother in Amazon Prime’s remake of Cinderella, but by the looks of his real-life romance, Cinderella isn’t the only one living a fairytale. Allow us to introduce Billy Porter’s husband, Adam Smith, who has popped up several times on the...
FOR most budding actors facial scarring could scupper your chances — but for Michael K Williams it became his trademark feature. The fearsome scar on the face of the 54-year-old actor, who was found dead yesterday, was spotted by the late rapper Tupac Shakur who gave him his big break and inspired his career.
Comments / 0