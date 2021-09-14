CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Great Falls, MT

Improvement project set to begin on a portion of River’s Edge Trail

By MTN News
KRTV News
KRTV News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3skjpD_0bxIg14Z00

The River’s Edge Trail is one of the most frequented places in Great Falls, as people use it daily. There will be sections of it that will be closed until October that are getting renovations and upgrades, including the section that stretches from the Central Avenue West Bridge to the crosswalk next to the skate park on River Drive.

The “River Drive North Trail Improvements Project” will begin September 15, 2021 and finish by October 28, 2021, weather permitting. The project will replace the existing asphalt trail with a concrete trail surface from Central Avenue northbound to the crosswalk near the Skate Park on the River’s Edge Trail.

The portion of River’s Edge Trail within the work zone will be closed during construction. In addition, there may be periodic lane closures on River Drive North.

River’s Edge Trail president Bruce Pollington said this project has been on the books for some time and that he is glad it finally getting completed so more people can use a newer and improved trail.

“We’re replacing some sections of asphalt that are in pretty sad shape. The asphalt has a duration of about 20 years and we’re well past that so it’s time to get the replacements done,” Pollington said. “It’s next to the highway and we want to make some improvements at the same time so it will be a really nice upgrade to this section of trail.”

The River’s Edge has more than 53 miles of trail and Pollington said the funding for the asphalt project is coming partly from the Missouri Madison River Fund as well as the city and the River’s Edge Trail Foundation.

He says he can’t tell at this point what the final cost of the various projects will be due to the number of entities involved with them, but estimated a different upcoming project on the River Road overpass by the Great Falls Tribune will cost at least $2.25 million.

“It’s construction so it’s going to take longer and cost more than expected,” Pollington said jokinly. “But they shouldn’t take too long. Our goal with any of these projects is to not interfere with traffic on River Drive and we should be able to accomplish that.”

“We are very appreciative of the community and their support which has made River’s Edge one of the most utilized and loved public facilities of Great Falls.”

Click here to visit the River's Edge Trail website .

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great Falls, MT
Local
Montana Government
Great Falls, MT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madison River#Asphalt#The Great Falls Tribune
KRTV News

Great Falls Trolley is back in service

The Great Falls Trolley is back in service. It had been in the shop for much of the summer for transmission work, but officially hit the streets again last weekend. During a charter trip in June the transmission went out, putting the brakes on future trolley trips.
GREAT FALLS, MT
KRTV News

Great Falls Fire Rescue: "Prepare to Protect"

September is National Preparedness Month, and this year's theme is "Prepare to Protect." Great Falls Fire Rescue chief Jeremy Jones said, “The first step is just being prepared for whatever may happen, whether that be having bottled water, power outages, as we go into the Fall we know we’re going to get some winter storms and sometimes we lose power, so will you be able to live a day or two without the necessities? Do you have food that you can eat without needing heat or electricity?”
GREAT FALLS, MT
KRTV News

House destroyed by fire in Great Falls

Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire at 2327 5th Avenue SW on Saturday. House fire in Great Falls. The agency said in a news release that crews found the main body of fire in the area of the front porch and kitchen, and were able to control the fire and keep it from spreading to nearby homes.
GREAT FALLS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KRTV News

Coming up: "Drool In The Pool" in Great Falls

"Drool in the Pool," the annual event for dogs to splash around with their fellow puppers, is scheduled for Thursday, August 26, at the Electric City Water Park. The event will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and costs $5 per dog. Great Falls Park & Recreation says it is for socialized dogs only, and that all dogs must have current proof of vaccinations.
GREAT FALLS, MT
KRTV News

KRTV News

1K+
Followers
547
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Great Falls, Montana news and weather from KRTV News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy