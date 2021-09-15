Joe Biden’s Unconstitutional Vaccine Mandate
This week in Washington, Joe Biden rolled out the single-most outrageous, unconstitutional expansion of the federal government’s power in my lifetime, announcing his administration will require private employers to mandate vaccines for all their employees. He did this unilaterally, without Congress providing a single shred of legislative authority for this action and despite many states prohibiting such mandates. Essentially, he told the American people to give up their individual liberties or the Federal Government has the power to take away your job.www.areawidenews.com
