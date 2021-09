(NewsNation Now) — Facebook’s Instagram chief is under fire after he compared the negative effects of social media to cars. “Cars have positive and negative outcomes,” Adam Mosseri said on the Recode Media podcast. “We understand that we know that more people die than would otherwise because of car accidents. But by and large, cars create way more value in the world than they destroy. And I think social media is similar.”

INTERNET ・ 8 DAYS AGO