INSIDER NOTES: Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs Host LOADED Group of Visitors

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart revealed defensive back William Poole is ineligible for the first four games of the season but will be back with the Bulldogs soon. “William is ineligible for the first four games due to academics,” Smart said on Tuesday. “But he did a tremendous job to get himself in that position to get back. He was not going to be able to play this year, he was able to get a waiver and he is now eligible after the Vanderbilt game he’ll be back with us. So we’re looking forward to getting his depth back to help us out”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO