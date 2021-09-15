INSIDER NOTES: Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs Host LOADED Group of Visitors
Kirby Smart and the 2-0 Georgia Bulldogs are looking good and are about to enter SEC play as the No.2 team in the country. Their first SEC test will be an easy one against the South Carolina Gamecocks this Saturday night in Sanford Stadium. It will be Georgia's first night game in 100% capacity in over a year, and there will be plenty of elite prospects in attendance.
