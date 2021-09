Ferrari has been spied testing something mysterious. In a series of snaps shared on the forum ForoCoches, a new creation from Maranello was spotted almost entirely concealed by extremely heavy camouflage. Other than the wheels, wing mirrors, windows, and cutouts for the exhaust outlets, Ferrari has left much of the design to the imagination. It looks to have a particularly short wheelbase and a mid-engined layout. Information from the forum indicates that this is a new model that will be part of Ferrari's Icona series, which is touted to be a special, limited-run model series that already includes two members, the Monza SP1 and Monza SP2.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO