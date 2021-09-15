Soul on Fire: ‘The Bird Bath’ a timely reminder of power of forgiveness

As Krzysztof Kieślowski’s Three Colours: Red, the conclusion to the filmmaker’s Three Colours trilogy begins, we witness the sight of a person tapping numbers on a telephone keypad. It may not sound like the most riveting thing in the world, but it turns out to be the perfect precursor to a visual manifestation of the movie’s core theme. After the number is dialed, the camera pans over the wire that connects the phone to the wall and, by proxy, to the larger world outside. Then, the camera dives into the wall to reveal hordes of wires that stretch under the ocean, across continents, and unite countless other peoples. We’re all tied together through means that we don’t even think about on an average day. This is the crux of Three Colours: Red. Whereas previous installments in this trilogy concerned themselves with loss and the reasons for living, Red is preoccupied with how we’re all connected in ways big and small. No man is an island, no matter how much certain characters in this movie may wish they were.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO