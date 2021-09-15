CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soul on Fire: ‘The Bird Bath’ a timely reminder of power of forgiveness

By Susan Sullivan
Coast News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan a book change the world? Can an illustrated children’s book about a dog and a bird spark kindness toward those who have done us wrong, or gave us the perception of wrongdoing?. Is this 32-page book demonstrating acceptance and forgiveness one that can inspire a return to love in...

