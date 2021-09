AUSTIN, Texas - Including the damage caused by Hurricane Nicholas, the American Red Cross is currently responding to a total of 78 major disasters in the U.S. "That's anything from wildfires in California, and up into Montana and Wyoming, of course Hurricane Ida, we're still heavily involved in Hurricane Ida, both along the Gulf Coast, as well as the massive devastation that was done along the Atlantic seaboard, with flooding anywhere from Tennessee, all the way up to New York," said Richard McAlister, meteorologist and spokesperson for the American Red Cross serving Central and South Texas.

