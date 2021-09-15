Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory, Creve Coeur. North Pekin - Terry W. Burks, 53, of North Pekin, passed away at 6:06 p.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021 at his home. He was born December 21, 1967 in Peoria to Jimmie W. Burks and Dora May (Stroud) Brown. He is preceded in death by his parents. Surviving are one daughter, Brittany (Chris) Weathers; one granddaughter, Lailah Allison; one brother, Jason (Candi) Burks; two sisters, Shelia and Tressia (Tim) Kelly and many nieces and nephews.