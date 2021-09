Discovery’s Food Network is hungry for more on-the-road cooking improv escapades from the Try Guys, the YouTube viral-video comedy troupe. The cabler picked up “No Recipe Road Trip With the Try Guys” to series, with an additional five-episode order. Food Network previously had announced a deal with the Try Guys for a one-off special of the same name; the special will now air as part of Season 1 so there will now be six episodes total. No premiere date has been set for the hour-long “No Recipe Road Trip” series, which likely will be available on both Food Network and Discovery...

