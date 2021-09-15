Davis Funeral Chapel, Inc. Edsel Craig Hess, 77, passed away Tuesday, 7 September 2021 at St John's Medical Center in Leavenworth. Born in Bloomsburg hospital in Bloomsburg Pennsylvania on June 22, 1944 he was son to late Edsel and Harriette (Bowman) Hess. Edsel grew up in Bloomsburg in a large family with his 4 brothers and 2 sisters. He joined the US Army in Nov 1962 and served 20 years being Honorably discharged in Oct 1982. He served in Vietnam, Korea and multiple locations across the United States. A combat and decorated veteran, Ed retired to Lansing in 1980 and remained in the local area avidly supporting Lansing and Leavenworth veteran and military organizations; VFW, American Legion and the Leavenworth Veterans Administration. Ed was an avid golfer spent many days playing golf at Ft Leavenworth and local area golf courses where he competed and supported Veteran's and charity events.