Get the full story on Teddy Roosevelt
In the 9/9 MDJ, was a Letter to the Editor praising Teddy Roosevelt. The author must have read the “Golden Book” biography where no one is criticized. Teddy did some good things but in the Letter in the MDJ, no mention of his lust for expansion was mentioned. 500,000 Filipino freedom fighters were killed fighting Americans to gain their liberty. Cubans fought Spain for their freedom until Teddy and his Rough Riders replaced one tyrant for another.www.mdjonline.com
Comments / 0