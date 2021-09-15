CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missoula, MT

Pumpkin Sales Start on Saturday at Turner Farms in Missoula

By Ryan Nelson
96.3 The Blaze
96.3 The Blaze
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So far, it hasn't been great news as we gear up for the Halloween season around Missoula. We found out the owners of the Missoula Maze have sold the property and the maze won't be happening this year - and it might be closed for good. On top of that, we're losing another Halloween staple as it appears the Missoula Haunted House won't be happening for 2021 - and the future is murky beyond this year. So after losing a couple of our favorite Halloween activities, we'll take whatever bit of good news we can get when it involves a little Halloween fun.

963theblaze.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.3 The Blaze

How Many Missoula Favorites Can you Buy with $10,000?

The cash codes have officially returned to our airwaves and out mobile apps. Each weekday, over the course of the next few weeks, we will be dishing out 10 code words. Each hour, from 8am til 6pm, be listening for a new code. When you hear it, simply enter the code via the link on your station app. THAT'S IT! You are in the drawing to possibly land $10,000 cash.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Montana Adds 1,619 New COVID-19 Cases, Most Ever Reported

As of Monday morning, Montana has confirmed 141,339 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,619 new confirmed cases. There are currently 9,721 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, 981,968 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 479,737 Montanans...
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Need Antlers, Horns, and Hides? This Montana Auction is For You

When I was young we lived on a piece of property that was about 5 acres. I wouldn't say it was out in the country, but it was definitely more country than the rest of the town we lived in. One morning, we found a big ol' deer antler laying out in our yard. As a kid that didn't come from a hunting family, it was a pretty cool find since we would see deer out in the field but never inside our fenced yard so close to the house. I can't remember how many points it had, but the buck must have been a pretty decent size based on the antler it left behind. My stepdad thought we hit the jackpot! He was pretty sure that people would be tripping over themselves to outbid each other in their quest to purchase the antler to make knife handles and aphrodisiacs. Needless to say, it wasn't quite the in-demand item he thought it was going to be. But hey, $50 is $50!
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Fun, Fall Family Tradition in Missoula Canceled for 2021

These fall cancelations are taking a toll on our excitement for Halloween and the autumn season, for sure. So far we have learned that the Missoula Maze on Clements and the Haunted House at the Fairgrounds are permanently done. Even The Hub is closed forever and the kids' play area at the Southgate Mall has disappeared. Very sad.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Government
Local
Montana Business
Missoula, MT
Business
Local
Montana Government
City
Missoula, MT
96.3 The Blaze

A Celebrity Visitor Paid a Visit to the ZACC in Missoula Today

Montana has definitely had its share of celebrity visits over the last year. We've heard about a bunch of movies being filmed across the state, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez paid the Treasure State a visit back in May, and a Tom Brady/Aaron Rodgers showdown on a Big Sky golf course made huge headlines over the summer. Missoula has obviously spent plenty of time on the lookout for the cast of Yellowstone as they've filmed locally - and we even had Kevin Costner in town for a day last fall.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Sadly, The Rumors Were True – The Hub in Missoula is Closing

Well, darn it all. Sometimes we cross our fingers and hope that a rumor isn't true. And that was exactly what we were doing when we heard rumblings that The Hub Family Entertainment Center in Missoula could possibly be closing. But after almost three weeks without an official announcement - the impending closure of The Hub has been confirmed.
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Pumpkin#Halloween#Pumpkin Patch#Turner Farms#The Missoula Maze
96.3 The Blaze

Now Here’s a Missoula Concert We’re Excited For!

Don't get me wrong, we're also excited for Drowning Pool with Ill Nino and we're always down for another round of Black Label Society, but here's a band we've been wanting to see again since they played downtown Missoula. Highly Suspect is scheduled for the Wilma on Saturday, November 6th...
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
96.3 The Blaze

Montana Adds 1,183 New COVID-19 Cases, 152 More in Missoula

As of Wednesday morning, Montana has confirmed 137,389 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,183 new confirmed cases. There are currently 8,670 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, 972,660 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 475,440 Montanans...
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Back Country Horsemen Plan Work At Lake Como

The season of Bitter Root Back Country Horsemen (BRBCH) projects is coming to an end. This week, the volunteers will help the Bitterroot National Forest in maintenance and some improvement work at the Rock Creek Horse Camp near the Lake Como dam. The crews and their stock will be at...
HAMILTON, MT
96.3 The Blaze

What Favorite ‘Yellowstone’ Actor Has a MT Governor for a Grandpa?

We are counting the days until the premiere of season 4 of the hit television drama "Yellowstone." Season 4 is going to be extra special for us Montana fans of the show. As the show was filmed entirely here in western Montana. I can already tell that I am going to be paying more attention to the sets and backdrops more than ever before in my tv viewing career. Pointing out familiar landmarks and businesses. Possibly even familiar faces as extras in the show. But, more than anything, I am excited to see some of our favorite characters from the show return to Montana. After the way season 3 ended, we are still concerned with which characters will return. According to the latest trailer for season 4, I can rest assured that one of my favorites will be retuning. I'm talking about non other than Rip Wheeler (a.k.a Cole Hauser.")
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

A Treasured Missoula Halloween Feature Permanently Closed

Events in Montana are really hit and miss in 2021. Some things are happening, while others are being canceled out of concern for public safety during the ongoing pandemic. As positive cases in our state reach levels that we were seeing in the winter of 2020, more events are getting scrapped. At least we got to see a few concerts this summer, though.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Are You The ‘Great Cornholio?’ Find Out This Saturday at the Silver Slipper

With the summer sun fading, lots of people are still getting outside enjoying the summer vibes. With all the backyard barbecues and get togethers, more and more people are playing lawn games. Sure there is bocce ball and volleyball, but the game of cornhole has been sweeping the nation. The popularity of tossing a bean bag into a small wooden hole has become more and more popular over the last two decades. For someone who has never seen a cornhole game, it almost looks like a group of people are training to win a giant stuffed bear at a carnival. But, the game of cornhole takes some serious skill. It has even grown so large that it has it's very own professional competitive league.
SPORTS
96.3 The Blaze

I Was a Montana COVID Breakthrough Case. Here is My Experience

My story today is a little different than most of the articles I typically write. I'm sharing something fairly personal with you, and I've waited over a week to write it. I'm hesitant even now to share, considering how ridiculously controversial COVID debates have become. I'm a long-time Montana resident (Laurel), family guy, and I'm now a COVID-19 "breakthrough" case.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Get Up Close With Moving, Roaring, Massive Dinosaurs in Missoula!

Maybe you read the headline and thought I was trying to oversell it a bit. But those words aren't me just trying to build up the excitement. That description is straight off the website for Jurassic Empire and describes what you'll see when dinosaurs take over Southgate Mall in Missoula. When it comes to experiencing the awesomeness of a living dinosaur - this might be the next best thing. And we all saw Jurassic Park when the portly fellow from Seinfeld was slipping around in the rain and broke his glasses before a dinosaur ate him for lunch - so there's no reason to want to get close to the real thing anyway.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

96.3 The Blaze

Missoula, MT
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
949K+
Views
ABOUT

96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy