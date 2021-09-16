CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

6-year-old girl hit by vehicle while fleeing gunfire in Kensington

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

A young child was rushed to the hospital after she was hit by a vehicle as gunfire erupted in the Kensington section of Philadelphia Wednesday night.

It happened around 6 p.m. at Wishart and G streets.

According to family members, the 6-year-old was fleeing the gunfire when a driver struck her. She is currently hospitalized and in stable condition at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children.

The girl's mother, Jalisa Love, says her daughter, Honesty, suffered injuries to the entire right side of her body including her face.

"Whoever did this, it has to stop. It's a shame and it's got to stop," said Love.

Police initially said the girl was grazed by a bullet, but the injury may have been sustained in the vehicle crash.

According to police, doctors were unable to determine if Honesty had been grazed.

Evidence markers outline at least nine shell casings at the scene. Police confirm a gunman opened fire on the Kensington block.

Love said Honesty is traumatized.

"She's 6, she's 6. What am I going to tell her? She's 6. She don't want to go outside no more, go to school, no nothing. What am I going to do? What am I going to do? What am I going to do?" she said.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says officers are still searching for the driver who hit the child.

"The front of the minivan strikes her and her body gets launched 50 feet. She loses some of the slippers she's wearing. When police find her, she is conscious and talking," said Small.

Police said the van appears to possibly be a gray or charcoal Chrysler Town & Country.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Comments / 29

Jane Dougherty
3d ago

I dont know the family but I am praying for them at this traumatic time in their lives. So sad that this precious little baby couldn't be outside having fun. When are people going to wake up and realize how senseless this violence is. Life is so short. How incredibly sad that this mom has to be going through this heartache. Prayers for the little girl that she recovers and hopefully heals from this. 💔😥

Maldonado Maria
4d ago

praying she gets better soon driver was wring but prob too scare to stop cause of gun fire is a sad situation for both i think

Napoleon Armani
4d ago

These thugs has no gratitude for anyone, in most cases the ones that get hurt are the ones that’s not involved, their education are crime more so killings, it’s sad that children doesn’t get to be kids anymore, hopefully the driver will turn himself in like a responsible individual should do.

