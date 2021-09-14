SMIF begins accepting applications for Economic Development Grant program

The Continuum of Care Program Competition will accept applications until 5 p.m. Nov. 16.Clackamas County Continuum of Care is now accepting applications from nonprofit homeless service providers for federal funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Prospective applicants have until 5 p.m. PST on Oct. 12 to complete and submit their application here for a share of of approximately $2.7 billion to be dispersed among homeless service providers nationwide. To be eligible for funding, an organization must be nonprofit and must indicate how it will use funds towards projects specifically aimed at permanent supportive housing, transitional...

12 DAYS AGO