SMIF begins accepting applications for Economic Development Grant program
Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation has begun accepting applications for its Economic Development Grant program. Requests of up to $20,000 will be considered. The goal of the Economic Development Grant is to support initiatives which enable communities to create more prosperous local economies. SMIF seeks applications that support economic development and entrepreneurship. Proposals which create problem-solving initiatives to begin, increase or elevate entrepreneurial processes, outcomes, or collaborations to grow economic opportunities will be considered.www.southernminn.com
