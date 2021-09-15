Shocking! We’ve Been Peeling A Banana The Wrong Way Our Entire Life

Slate Plus members get more Care and Feeding every week. My 14-year-old son “Alex” had his best friend “Leo” come over a couple days ago. At one point, the boys watched a few episodes of Schitt’s Creek (Alex’s favorite show), which Leo had never seen before. I wasn’t aware of what they had watched until after the boys came back upstairs. In hindsight, I probably should have told Alex that although it is hilarious, Schitt’s Creek is not an appropriate show to watch with friends (it is rated mature). However, Leo said he loved it, and everything seemed to be fine. Well, the next day I got a very angry email from Leo’s mom. She said that under no circumstances should we have shown her son such a “controversial” show that “pushes a left extremist agenda.” I was shocked. I always found Leo’s parents a bit odd, but I never would have expected something like this. Leo’s mom said that she will not allow Leo to spend time with Alex because our family is a bad influence. Alex is heartbroken, and I feel awful. Leo is a great kid, and I’d never had any indication that he or his family subscribes to these ideas. He has been best friends with my son since second grade. Is there anything I can do to repair this situation?

KIDS ・ 14 DAYS AGO