CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Up to the SECond College Football Show: Episode 3

By By David Nuño
texags.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's episode 3 of Up to the SECond College Football with TexAgs' David Nuño. Ahead of week three of the College Football season, Mr. CFB Tony Barnhart joined to offers his thoughts on Alabama-Florida, Georgia's stout D and the situation for Texas A&M with Zach Calzada at quarterback. This week's matchup spotlight heard from Tony Tsoukalas of BamaInsider & Adam Silverstein of OnlyGators giving us an inside look at the Tide and Gators ahead of Saturday's showdown in The Swamp. Going around the country, we heard from Radi Nabulsi of UGASports.com ahead of the Bulldogs matchup with South Carolina for an update on JT Daniels and to find out just how good that defensive front seven is. Lawton Swann of Clemson Sports Talk talked all things Tigers following their convincing win in week two before they take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in their first ACC contest of 2021. We closed it out with Mike Frank of Irish Sports Daily telling us if it's time to hit the panic button in South Bend after the Fighting Irish barely escaped Toledo in Week Two.

texags.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
On3.com

Oklahoma Sooners issue apology to fans who attended Nebraska game

Oklahoma Sooners athletic director Joe Castiglione has issued an apology to fans who attended Saturday’s game against Nebraska. In a Twitter post Sunday, Castiglione acknowledged the concession operations were not up to Sooner standards. “We want to acknowledge the complaints we have received about concession operations from fans attending yesterday’s...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Viral Cheerleaders Video

The two best moments from college football’s Week 2 slate came from a cat’s near-death fall at Hard Rock Stadium and a viral video from Florida State’s cheerleading squad – seriously. That’s what makes college football great, when you think about it. Sure, the games are awesome, but everything that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Dan Mullen said about Alabama following Florida's loss to Tide

Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators lost a heartbreaker to Alabama and Nick Saban Saturday 31-29. Emory Jones led the Gators at quarterback, and he finished 18-of-28 for 195 yards and 1 INT. Florida racked up 440 total offensive yards, including 245 of them on the ground. Below are Mullen’s...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jt Daniels
Person
Mike Frank
BamaCentral

Quandarrius Robinson Suspended Indefinitely by Alabama Football

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama linebacker Quandarrius Robinson, who was arrested early Sunday morning for driving under the influence, has been suspended indefinitely by the Crimson Tide. Alabama head coach made the announcement on Monday afternoon during his weekly press conference. "Q Robinson is suspended indefinitely from the team," Saban said...
ALABAMA STATE
Yardbarker

NFL world blasts Urban Meyer for his catastrophic head-coaching debut with Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars may have a franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, but their new head coach, Urban Meyer, might soon wear out his welcome. Heading into Week 1, Meyer’s Jaguars were favorites on the road against the Houston Texans, but they failed to live up to that billing and then some. It’s quite obvious, based on their transactions, that the Texans are trying to tank in 2021. That didn’t stop Jacksonville from getting crushed by a score of 37-21.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Texas A M#Gators#Ugasports Com#Clemson Sports Talk#Tigers#Acc#Irish Sports Daily#Tunein#Rss
FanSided

Vikings clearly upset with J.J. Watt for injuring Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings were not pleased with Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt after his low tackle left Dalvin Cook injured. The Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals engaged in quite the duel on Sunday afternoon, with the game going down to the wire. But for Vikings fans, the back-and-forth score was not the thing that scared them. Rather, it was star running back Dalvin Cook’s trips to the medical tent.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Punter Reportedly Getting Cut After Terrible Game

One NFL team reportedly isn’t waiting very long to make a change at punter following their Week 2 game. According to a report from The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz, the Atlanta Falcons will be making a change at the punter position. Cameron Nizialek, a 26-year-old punter who played collegiately at Columbia...
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Ohio State marching band kicks off home opener in a blunder

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday host the No. 12 Oregon Ducks in their 2021 home opener, a game that — on paper — appeared to be a premier game of Week 2. But perhaps the famous Ohio State University Marching Band needed another week of practice before the Buckeyes came home, as the band started off the season with a viral fail.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
okcfox.com

High school football game canceled due to poor grades

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Millwood Public Schools announced that Friday's football game between Millwood Falcons and Clinton Red Tornadoes has been canceled. The Superintendent of Millwood, Cecilia Robinson-Woods, said the cancellation of the game is due to the school's poor academic standing. "Millwood football has always stood behind the importance...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBC Sports

Former 49ers pass-rusher Haralson dies at age of 37

Former 49ers defensive player Parys Haralson, who spent his first seven NFL seasons with the franchise, died on Monday. He was 37. Haralson was a popular player in the locker room and with the fan base during his time with the 49ers. He was known for having close friendships with his teammates and lending support to those who needed it.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy