Up to the SECond College Football Show: Episode 3

It's episode 3 of Up to the SECond College Football with TexAgs' David Nuño. Ahead of week three of the College Football season, Mr. CFB Tony Barnhart joined to offers his thoughts on Alabama-Florida, Georgia's stout D and the situation for Texas A&M with Zach Calzada at quarterback. This week's matchup spotlight heard from Tony Tsoukalas of BamaInsider & Adam Silverstein of OnlyGators giving us an inside look at the Tide and Gators ahead of Saturday's showdown in The Swamp. Going around the country, we heard from Radi Nabulsi of UGASports.com ahead of the Bulldogs matchup with South Carolina for an update on JT Daniels and to find out just how good that defensive front seven is. Lawton Swann of Clemson Sports Talk talked all things Tigers following their convincing win in week two before they take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in their first ACC contest of 2021. We closed it out with Mike Frank of Irish Sports Daily telling us if it's time to hit the panic button in South Bend after the Fighting Irish barely escaped Toledo in Week Two.