The Nov. 2 election is already underway in Ramsey County, where absentee voting by mail and in person was scheduled to open Friday. Anyone eligible to vote in Ramsey County may cast an absentee ballot through Nov. 1. Voters may visit ramseycounty.us/VoteByMail to request a ballot, which can be tracked through the Minnesota Secretary of State’s online ballot tracker. They can also request a ballot at the Ramsey County Elections Office. Curious about what’s on your ballot but not quite ready to vote? Sample ballots are available online at mnvotes.org.

RAMSEY COUNTY, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO