Home Idea Show Contest 2021

SPOKANE, Wash. — Governors Jay Inslee and Brad Little will be in Eastern Washington and North Idaho on Wednesday. Gov. Inslee will visit Spokane and the Methow Valley and Gov. Brad Little will visit Coeur d'Alene. Inslee will first visit Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center to participate in a roundtable discussion with healthcare workers on prolonged impacts of COVID-19 on healthcare systems across the state, according to a press release from the governor's office.
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The North Idaho State Fair shattered several records this year and found time to raise cash for charities as reported by our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press. In a meeting last week with the Kootenai County Commissioners, Fairgrounds General Manager Alexcia Jordan reported several stats...
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) reported 333 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in its daily report on Friday. This comes after cases and hospitalizations have risen and hospitals have been stressed and overcrowded. The latest cases bring the Spokane County’s total number of recorded...
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — When Rick MacLennan walked out of his office on his last day as president of North Idaho College on Thursday, a waiting crowd of about 100 let him know they wished he could stay as reported by our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press. They cheered.
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Coeur d' Alene Tribe purchased a 48-acre parcel of land located in Spokane County, planning to enhance it for ecological value in a way that promotes the return of salmon. The Pilcher property holds 48 of the 150 acres of agricultural zone land within Spokane city...
MOSCOW, Idaho — Gritman Medical Center in Moscow and Bonner General Hospital are both currently operating under Contingency Standards of Care. That's one step below the Crisis Standards of Care in place for the rest of Idaho. Even though the situation may not be quite as severe in Moscow, they...
SPOKANE, Wash. — The only area code in Washington that allows seven-digit dialing for phone calls is 509. Beginning Oct. 24, callers will all dial the same way in the state, by using 10-digit dialing. The dialing change will occur to ensure that everyone in the country will be able...
SPOKANE, Wash. — Getting a COVID test in Spokane at the moment is not easy. The issue spreads across the Inland Northwest. According to the Spokane Regional Health District, they are working with the Washington COVID-19 Response team to set up a drive-thru community testing site. SRHD wants one to open immediately.
