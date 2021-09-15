10 Actors Who Have Played Diana, Princess of Wales

Broadway performances resume on September 14th, and among the stars returning to the Great White Way is Jeanna de Waal. As the star of Diana: The Musical, de Waal brings the life of one of the 20th century’s icons to the stage like never before. With music and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and David Bryan, the award-winning team behind Memphis, the show is a rousing reimagining of the princess’s life that has garnered raves on London’s West End. With the project set to stream on Netflix on October 1st and open at the Longacre in November, the entire world can soon experience what de Waal and her castmates have been working on for the last five years. “I’ve put my heart and soul into developing this role, and I’m excited for everyone to see it,” de Waal says. “There’s so much to discover about her, and it’s been such a unique process developing this performance. Each time I dive in, I feel like I learn more about her.”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 10 DAYS AGO