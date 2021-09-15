CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

10 Actors Who Have Played Diana, Princess of Wales

By Dan Clarendon
tvinsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiana, Princess of Wales, is still a showbiz sensation. The People’s Princess, who inspired biopics and other pop-culture portrayals during her tumultuous marriage to Prince Charles, and after her 1997 death, will be seen again in several upcoming projects. Netflix is ready to tell more of Diana’s story with Season...

www.tvinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

I served Prince Harry champagne at 5am, says waitress who went on to star in Princess Diana musical

A British actress who once served Prince Harry drinks at a party has appeared as Diana, Princess of Wales, in a new Netflix trailer of the controversial musical. Jeanna de Waal, who grew up in Solihull before making her name on Broadway, stars in Diana: A True Musical Story, the latest in a series of films and television shows about the late princess and the Royal family.
CELEBRITIES
tatler.com

Kristen Stewart was so inspired by Diana, Princess of Wales, she donated to her charities after filming Spencer

Her portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales is receiving critical acclaim after making its debut at the Venice Film Festival last week, with Spencer director Pablo Larraín dubbing Kristen Stewart, 'the force of nature' that held the film together. As well as undergoing vocal training to perfect Diana's idiosyncratic way of speaking, and studying her movements to completely inhabit her physicality, Stewart was also clearly inspired by Diana's philanthropy, and subsequently donated to two charities associated with the late princess.
WORLD
femalefirst.co.uk

John Travolta recalls 'fairy tale' dance with Princess Diana

Hollywood star John Travolta has likened his dance with Princess Diana to a "fairytale" John Travolta still has fond memories of his "fairytale" dance with Princess Diana. The late Princess and her then-husband Prince Charles were guests of US President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan in November 1985, and John - who was also among the guests - was asked by Nancy whether he'd like to dance with Diana at the White House.
THEATER & DANCE
Vogue

Princess Diana’s Beloved Lady Dior Bag Was Originally Called The Chouchou

Princess Diana’s love affair with Christian Dior coincided with the new sense of freedom she found in her fashion choices in the mid ’90s. Away from the immediate glare of the royal spotlight, Lady Di’s wardrobe – all Versace tank dresses, Chanel suits, and John Galliano-era Dior slips – reflected a new sense of confidence, and worked perfectly for the philanthropic career she had carved out for herself. Her accessories also signified a true appreciation of luxury – beyond the brands expected of a British princess – and her personal relationships with the world’s most prestigious houses.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Charles
Glamour

Kristen Stewart Is Raking in Positive Reviews for Her Portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer

Reviews are starting to roll in for Kristen Stewart's upcoming Princess Diana biopic—and it looks like we weren't jumping the gun with that Oscar prediction. For those who don't know, Spencer follows the unraveling of Princess Diana and Prince Charles' marriage over the course of a weekend in December 1991. “The Prince and Princess of Wales’s marriage has long since grown cold," an official description reads. "Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting, and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different.”
townandcountrymag.com

See All the Actors Who Have Played the Sussexes in Lifetime's Harry & Meghan Movies

When it comes to the royal family, every repeated outfit, baby-bump appearance, and lip-reading analysis becomes instant fodder for public consumption. Suffice to say, when actual drama unfolds, it seems to be all the world can talk about. Like anything that attracts this level of media attention, Lifetime is quick to jump on the topic. This Labor Day, the TV network will premiere its third Harry & Meghan film—with a third set of actors cast as the couple. In case you aren’t familiar with the movies, each one has featured different people portraying the Sussexes. "We’ve found that when you ask different people, they don’t agree on which of those actors and actresses look the most like the actual Meghan and Harry," says co-executive producer Michele Weiss. "People tend to have differing opinions." Here, ahead of Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, see everyone who has played the royals in Lifetime’s franchise.
MOVIES
EW.com

The Princess of Wales takes the spotlight in Netflix's new trailer for Diana: The Musical

Netflix has released the official trailer for Diana: The Musical, set to premiere on the streaming platform two months ahead of the show's Broadway return. Filmed in 2020, the performance features the show's original cast including Jeanna de Waal (Kinky Boots, American Idiot) as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and two-time Tony Award winner Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Kristen Stewart Oscar-Bound for New Princess Diana Biopic ‘Spencer’

Known for the Twilight franchise, Adventureland, and a number of indie gems, Kristen Stewart is bound for her Academy Award nomination for Best Actress as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s Spencer, a look into the life of the beloved British royal family member as her marriage to the heir apparent to the throne Prince Charles. The film had its world premiere at Venice Film Festival on Friday and North American premiere at Telluride on Saturday.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princess Of Wales#British Royal Family
talesbuzz.com

A Princess Diana Musical?? See The Trailer HERE!

The world just can’t get enough of Princess Diana. The late princess’ story is headed to a screen near you — as a musical! The Netflix movie was filmed in August 2020 (with no live audience) ahead of the Broadway show’s NYC debut on November 17. From director Christopher Ashley and writers Joe DiPietro and David Bryan, Diana: The Musical follows the young royal as she deals with the intense pressure of public life for the first time, all while trying to save her relationship with Prince Charles — that notoriously involved three people.
MOVIES
Vogue Magazine

Diana: The Musical’s Star Took In the Princess of Wales’ Wardrobe at Dior’s Brooklyn Bash

Broadway performances resume on September 14th, and among the stars returning to the Great White Way is Jeanna de Waal. As the star of Diana: The Musical, de Waal brings the life of one of the 20th century’s icons to the stage like never before. With music and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and David Bryan, the award-winning team behind Memphis, the show is a rousing reimagining of the princess’s life that has garnered raves on London’s West End. With the project set to stream on Netflix on October 1st and open at the Longacre in November, the entire world can soon experience what de Waal and her castmates have been working on for the last five years. “I’ve put my heart and soul into developing this role, and I’m excited for everyone to see it,” de Waal says. “There’s so much to discover about her, and it’s been such a unique process developing this performance. Each time I dive in, I feel like I learn more about her.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Joan Collins: The Time I Met Princess Diana

Princess Diana was exquisite. We were both wearing Bruce Oldfield gowns that night. She was in silver lamé with big shoulder pads, and I was in white silk, also with big shoulder pads. The next day the tabloids all had Dynasty Di meets Alexis. She was called Dynasty Di a lot because some of the clothes that she wore were quite similar to what I wore on Dynasty.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
news-graphic.com

Kristen Stewart got 'sign-off' from Princess Diana's spirit

Kristen Stewart believes the spirit of Princess Diana gave her a "sign-off" for her performance in 'Spencer'. The 31-year-old actress portrays the late royal - who died in a car accident in 1997 - in the upcoming biography and she admitted she experienced some "spooky, spiritual feelings" while shooting the film, which focuses on a three-day period over the 1991 festive season when Diana was staying at the Sandringham estate.
CELEBRITIES
crossroadstoday.com

Kristen Stewart loved how ‘present’ Princess Diana was

Kristen Stewart’s favorite thing about Princess Diana was how “present” she was. The 31-year-old actress will play the late royal – who died in a car crash in 1997 aged 36 – in Pablo Larrain’s biographical drama, and she loved the Princess of Wales’ accessibility. She said: “Even when she...
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Afterlife of the Party: Koop Isn't an Actual Musician, but the Actor Who Plays Him Is

Netflix's latest comedy, Afterlife of the Party, answers one of life's greatest questions: what happens when we die? Starring Victoria Justice and Midori Francis, the film follows a young partygoer named Cassie (Justice) who unexpectedly dies in a freak accident just days before her 25th birthday. Cassie then has to return to Earth to right her wrongs so she can get out of the In-Between and make it up to Heaven. As Cassie tries to repair her relationships with her loved ones, we're also introduced to a pop star named Koop, whom both Cassie and her best friend Lisa (Francis) have a major crush on. Even though Koop is a fictional character, the actor who plays him is actually a singer in real life.
CELEBRITIES
Marietta Daily Journal

All your burning questions about Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, answered

“A fable from a true tragedy.” That’s how the new Princess Diana film “Spencer,” starring Kristen Stewart, bills itself. From the outset, director Pablo Larrain wants audiences to know that Stewart’s portrayal of the late royal in the Steven Knight-scripted film is not intended to be fact-checked. Set over three...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy