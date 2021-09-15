Bark announces run for Muscatine mayor in November election

MUSCATINE — If there is one thing Brad Bark hopes to bring to the position of mayor of Muscatine if elected, it is his big heart. An entrepreneur, small business owner, and owner of a health clinic in Muscatine, Bark threw his hat into the ring for the position of mayor in the Nov. 2 election Tuesday evening. He said with his investment in Muscatine and the knowledge he and his family are in the community for the long haul, he wants to get to know the people of Muscatine and to work for them.