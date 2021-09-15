400 Uprooted Refugee Afghans Are Coming to Idaho

We are spreading the love and the land to about 400 Afghan refugees in Idaho. About half are expected to be children. By now you have heard the stories, seen the photos and videos of the terror happening overseas. Newborns have literally been passed over walls to complete strangers because parents know it is a better situation than what they are currently stuck in. Terrified adults and children crowding the dangerous airport trying to escape the horror that has been unfolding for weeks now.