CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

400 Uprooted Refugee Afghans Are Coming to Idaho

By Nikki West
1035kissfmboise.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are spreading the love and the land to about 400 Afghan refugees in Idaho. About half are expected to be children. By now you have heard the stories, seen the photos and videos of the terror happening overseas. Newborns have literally been passed over walls to complete strangers because parents know it is a better situation than what they are currently stuck in. Terrified adults and children crowding the dangerous airport trying to escape the horror that has been unfolding for weeks now.

1035kissfmboise.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Senate parliamentarian nixes Democrats' immigration plan

Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough on Sunday ruled against Democrats' plan to provide 8 million greencards as part of their $3.5 trillion spending bill, dealing a significant blow to Democrats' immigration reform chances. MacDonough's guidance, a copy of which was obtained by The Hill, all but closes the door to Democrats...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Afghans#Idaho News#The Biden Administration#The Idaho State Police#American
NBC News

Chris Rock reveals he has Covid, urges people to 'Get Vaccinated'

LOS ANGELES — Actor-comedian Chris Rock tweeted Sunday that he has Covid-19. "Trust me, you don't want this. Get vaccinated," he urged. Rock told Jimmy Fallon in May that he had gotten the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, meaning his current case would be a breakthrough instance of the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy