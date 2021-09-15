More Than 2 Million Californians Set to Lose Unemployment Benefits

Ironically, as Californians celebrate Labor Day weekend, millions will see their unemployment benefits reduced or cut off altogether. That’s because the federal government on Saturday is ending four key programs intended to help keep people afloat amid the pandemic — a shift that will cause about 2.2 million of the 3 million Californians currently receiving some form of unemployment insurance to completely lose their benefits, according to the state Employment Development Department. The cutoff will primarily affect two groups of people. The first: gig workers, the self-employed and those ineligible for typical unemployment insurance. The second: those who used up their standard benefits but were still unable to find a job.