Should I sign waiver of notice of probate of will

By Asked in Hamilton, OH
avvo.com
 5 days ago

By signing the waiver, you are waiving your right to receive notice of the admission of the will into probate by certified mail. If you already know what is in the will, there is no reason not to sign the waiver. If you are not sure what is in the will, contact the attorney for the estate, or the person who sent you the waiver and ask them to send you a copy of the will. If they send you a copy of it, go ahead and sign the will. If they refuse, then don't sign. You can then request a copy of the will from the Probate Court after it is admitted into probate.

