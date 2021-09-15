CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
As US data fails to temper virus woes, Asian markets plummet.

By George Mackie
 4 days ago

As US data fails to temper virus woes, Asian markets plummet. Asian markets fell on Wednesday as concerns about the fast-spreading Delta flu were not alleviated by a slowing in US consumer prices, while Hong Kong was driven down by a slump in casino stocks as Macau announced a planned crackdown on the sector.

