Creating a plan with SketchUp and LayOut

SketchUp is a great tool for designing your woodworking projects. Once you’ve got your designs and all the details worked out you can then use the models to create plans for yourself or for others. LayOut, which is part of the SketchUp Pro package, offers an easy way to create those plans from your SketchUp model. In this video I’ll go through a few things I do in SketchUp to prepare for creating a plan and then show you an overview of setting things up in LayOut. This video is in no way meant to be a comprehensive tutorial regarding the use of LayOut but hopefully it’ll give you some ideas.