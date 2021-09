The Best in the West can’t be hushed for long. The Bulldog Marching Band (BMB) is back after a two year hiatus following the pandemic. “The first time we played it was so surreal,” Joshua Bell, president of the band council, said. “You have a conductor in front of you and a director telling you, ‘I need you to play a little bit louder,’ and I missed that feeling. It was very nostalgic playing in person again.”

FRESNO, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO