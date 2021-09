Our Lady of Guadalupe, a Catholic Church in South Hutchinson, is often referred to in the shorter form OLG. We joined “OLG” in mid-July, 1973. We sensed that we were needed. Within months, there was a world-wide emphasis on involvement of the laity in parish life and worship. This included new music. It was spiritual and scriptural, with a more contemporary character. Most important, it was designed to involve everyone in the pews in community song.

