USD/IDR Price News: Rupiah stays firmer around $14,250 as Indonesia trade surplus rises
USD/IDR sellers attack weekly support line, remains pressured around intraday low. Indonesia Trade Balance improved, Imports and Exports also grew in August. USD/IDR remains on the back foot around $14,250, down 0.06% intraday, after the upbeat Indonesia trade number release on early Wednesday. Also favoring the sellers to attack short-term support line is the market’s indecision over the Fed’s next moves and the US dollar moves that lack direction of late.www.fxstreet.com
