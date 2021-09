Former NFL defensive tackle Dominique Easley joined Cheddar to discuss the 2021 football season, which kicks off tonight. With an extra game added to teams' schedules this year, he said coaches and players will have to consider the risk of injury as they pursue a Super Bowl championship. The concerns aren't just physical: with tennis star Naomi Osaka and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles elevating conversations about mental health, Easley said it is important for athletes to be vulnerable and not afraid to speak up about their own concerns.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO