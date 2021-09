It was cool this morning, but in a month, it'll likely be freezing! As fall quickly approaches, see when we're likely to get our first freeze. After a particularly hot summer here in the Treasure Valley, the Fall Equinox is quickly approaching. Wednesday, September 22nd marks the first official day of fall (despite the fall flavored drinks and pumpkin-y things being around for nearly a month). We're now seeing temperatures in the upper forties late at night and early in the morning but based on averages, we'll see freezing temps (sub 32 degree weather) by the 16th of October, and by November, we'll likely see our first snow of the season.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO