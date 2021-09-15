Lady Lions Place Third

The Lady Dutch hosted the first OK Green Jamboree of 2021 season at Ridge Point Church on Senior NIght. The Lady Dutch placed third. The weather proved perfect for cross country with coolertempuratures and breezy conditions. The cooler weather in part led to five career PR’s and three season PR’s. The Lady Dutch placed third.Freshman Emma Margaron20:28.1, a career PR, led the way for Holland placing fourth overall. Freshman Ambria DePuy 22:15.3, a career PR, placed 13th overall and second for Holland. Sophomores Abby VanIngen 22:36.5 and Abby Wison 22:52.7, career PR bookended Senior Julia Kooyer 22:52.7, a season PR, finishing 17th, 18th & 19th respectively. Rounding out the top seven for Holland, Juniors Alisa Mason23:20.8 and Meredith Walters, 23:27.6, a season PR placed 25th and 27th respectively.

SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO