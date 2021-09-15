CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Lions Place Third

 5 days ago

The Langford Area volleyball team won three of four matches at the Wolsey-Wessington Tournament on Saturday to take third place honors.Coach Susan Larson’s crew swept Sioux Falls Lutheran in the third place contest, had wins over Leola-Frederick and Sunshine Bible, and dropped a pair of two-point sets to Sanborn Central-Woonsocket.In ...

