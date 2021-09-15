CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corps Releases Final Report on $29B Texas Gulf Coast Hurricane Defense Plan

By James Leggate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA $28.87 billion plan to protect the Texas Gulf Coast’s residents and infrastructure against hurricanes and storm surge with a series of coastal storm risk management and ecosystem restoration projects took a step closer to reality Sept. 10 with the release of a final feasibility report and final environmental impact statement from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Texas General Land Office (GLO).

